HR Global Business Partner
2025-03-21
We are looking for a new colleague to join an exciting project with our client. You will lead the strategic HR work for Technology & Innovation and for sales Sweden. This position has also a divisional role as D&I responsible.
Location: Jonsered, Sweden, hybrid.
QUALIFICATIONS & COMPETENCIES
10 + years of experience within HR; proven business and leadership success, with a strong interest in HRMSc. in HRM, psychology or similar education in business admin and/or HR Management
Strong business acumen 6 change management & preferably M&A experience
Ability to work effectively with all levels of the organization, individually and in groups
Understand global leading practices and successfully influence the organization
Effectively interacts and manages unions, government and industry bodies
Effective at managing in a heavily matrixed organization
Ability to link the business strategy to HR
Ability to translate the HR or People Strategy into concrete action plans; ability to maintain multiple streams of work and activities simultaneously
Ability to work with KPIs, D&I, Action planning etc.
Professional level of Swedish & English - both oral and written
Valid EU work permit to Sweden making you able to start right away
AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
Collaborate with senior business leaders in the respective organization to develop targeted strategies that drive productivity and growth, ensuring HR objectives and initiatives align with overall business goals and the overall Group/Construction HR agenda
Provide expert advice and coaching on people matters to address current and future challenges effectively
Coordinate and drive the overall divisional D&I work with clear targeted objectives, fostering an inclusive culture and follow-up in actions, KPi etc.
Drive Talent Management and supports managers in building a talent pipeline in the respective organization
Identify and build capabilities and competences so that we can ensure future competitiveness in the framework of strategic workforce planning
Coaches, inspires and engages leaders and management teams on HR issues linked to the business and HR strategies (horizontally and upwards)
Acts as a sounding board and provides feedback to line managers on leadership behaviors as well as management decisions and their impact on business
Promotes a Leads strategic HR and business projects, aligned with the overall HR strategy of the organization, across functions and multiple countries/regions
Leading performance and organizational development efforts, optimizing organizational structures and productivity to drive business success
Leveraging HR analytics and providing data-driven insights, enabling informed decision-making on workforce planning, talent management, and organizational design
Drive and promote our winning culture journey
INTERESTED?
Please note that to apply for this position, you must go to our website. We are unable to process CVs sent directly to our email.
If you have questions about the position, please contact us on:sweden@rdtengineers.com
The position will be closed when we have found the right candidate, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Notice only your CV in English is necessary.
Passionate about Engineering - RDT
At RDT, our primary focus is our PEOPLE. We support our employees in professional and individual development. With our flat hierarchy, commitment and values, which inspire them to do their best. We pursue our PEOPLE's work satisfaction and can guarantee highest quality, which leads to our second mission - our CLIENTS. We, our PEOPLE, provide engineering solutions that enable our customers to have a competitive advantage in efficiency, flexibility and costs.
Thanks to our PEOPLE, we have supplied the best engineering services since 2007 and offer the best and most flexible terms in the market for engineering services.
Be part of our missions and join RDT in Denmark and Sweden.
