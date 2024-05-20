HR Generalist
Seco Tools AB / Administratörsjobb / Fagersta Visa alla administratörsjobb i Fagersta
2024-05-20
, Norberg
, Skinnskatteberg
, Smedjebacken
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Seco Tools AB i Fagersta
, Västerås
, Arboga
, Stockholm
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Seco, part of Sandvik Group, is looking for an HR Generalist to take on a broad role in a global context. We offer you a big amount of authority and large networks, at our site in Fagersta alone, we have 1200 brilliant employees to attend to!
Joining our team, you get to work not only within Seco, but also with the greater Sandvik organization and its divisions. A truly fantastic opportunity for someone who's passionate about HR and wants to act in an ever-changing business environment - a perfect place for taking your career to the next level!
About the job
In this position, you support our organization in HR topics at our site in Fagersta by offering advice and guidance to our managers and employees. You establish improvements, create a solid HR foundation for the area and deliver results, both as an individual and as part of our team. In your daily work, labor legislation is important as you handle a lot of negotiations and individual HR- related cases. You engage in matters regarding Seco's global HR processes, health and rehabilitation, collective agreements and other agreements, compensation and benefits, competence- and team development, and overall HR administration. You act as first point of contact for one or several departments, for example operations, IT and finance - with both local and global perspective. We aim for best practice in our delivery, and you ensure quality in our processes by translating your HR understanding into operative actions. To say the least, you're an important player who can manage and evaluate a large amount of information and acknowledge the needs of our organization!
We also offer you the opportunity to take part in global projects as well as other Sandvik related projects. As we're in the middle of change management, you can also influence our way of working moving forward.
The location for this position is Fagersta and we offer you a hybrid work solution where you're at the office a minimum of three days per week. Together with your team you plan your time spent at the office vs working from home according to agenda and weekly happenings.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a few years' hands-on experience from HR related matters, preferably with a profound knowledge in labor legislation. If you also have a degree in HR or similar, we do see it as a plus. Acting locally in a global context calls for good communication skills in English and Swedish.
Your clear and effective way of communicating really comes in handy in this role. You're confident and calm, exactly the tools needed when you need to listen, think and reflect on issues coming your way. You thrive when having a lot on your plate and you're able to spot the important details. At the end of the day, you find innovative solutions, challenge people around you when necessary and push us to go that extra mile!
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Alexandra Collins, recruiting manager, +46 (0)76-142 17 70
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
David Romlin, Unionen, +46 (0)70-608 46 90
Suncana Bandalo, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-300 10 73
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
Recruitment Specialist
Anna Pettersen
How to apply
Send us your application no later than June 9th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0066224.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
For more information about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Seco Tools AB
(org.nr 556071-1060)
Björnbacksvägen 10 (visa karta
)
737 30 FAGERSTA Arbetsplats
Seco Tools AB Jobbnummer
8691015