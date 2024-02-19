HR Generalist
2024-02-19
We're on a journey to change the way the world uses energy and accelerate the transition to renewable energy through our market-leading energy storage systems. We operate in nearly every continent, and the cornerstone for our company's rapid growth is making products that matter for society. In our international team, you'll have the key responsibility to develop our company's processes, create new ways of working, and maintain our business excellence across different verticals.
About the job:
In your role, you will be a support in the on- and offboarding processes, track KPIs, coordinate and plan training for both new and existing colleagues, as well as input, organize, and ensure that information in our HR systems is accurate.
Responsibilities:
• HR administration, e.g. add and update the employee data, processes, guidelines, and employee handbook.
• Support in recruitment, on- and offboarding and performance review.
• KPIs.
• Support in payroll.
• Support and advance manager in HR related tasks.
• Update the content at the intranet and carrier site.
• Pension and insurance administration.
Qualifications and experience:
• Bachelor 's degree in Humans Resourse (or equivalent) required.
• Proven work experience as a HR Generalist or similar role.
• Enjoys working in fast-growing caompny and have an ability to multitask.
• Have a good ability to handle stressfull situations.
• Solid understanding in labor legislation and payroll process.
• Flueny in Swedish and English.
Nice to have skills and experience:
• Knowledge and/or interest of HRIS.
• Knowledge in relocations, mobility, and expat.
• Experience working in a global organization.
We offer:
• Bonus system
• Maximized wellness contribution
• Five extra flexibility days
• Pension and health insurance
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
