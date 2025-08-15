HR Coordinator (temporary position)
2025-08-15
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through fast, accurate diagnostic testing. Our mission drives us, every moment of every day, as we develop scalable, groundbreaking solutions to solve the world's most complex health challenges. Our associates are involved in every stage of molecular diagnostics, from ideation to development and delivery of testing advancements that improve patient outcomes across a range of settings. As a member of our team, you can make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within an environment that fosters career growth and development.
Cepheid is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Danaher Diagnostics companies. Together, we're working at the pace of change on diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges, driven by knowing that behind every test there is a patient waiting.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The HR Coordinator is at the heart of our HR Operations team at Cepheid and provides support to the business and HR team in related systems, processes and policies including onboarding and offboarding of associates and other programs covering the entire associate life cycle.
This position will work with the global/EMEA team, HR Business partners TA and cross-functional partners such as IT, Payroll and Facilities teams. The HR coordinator will also support in monthly payroll process for Sweden to Outsourced payroll vendor with various reporting to external stakeholders.
The HR Coordinator will have a passion for HR and continuous process improvement along with a customer-service orientation.
This position is part of the HR Department and will be located in Solna, Stockholm, Sweden. At Cepheid, our vision is to be the leading provider of seamlessly connected diagnostic solutions.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Act as point of contact for all inquiries received via Ticket system from associates, Managers and HRBPs regarding programs, policies, payroll (for Sweden), collective agreements and HR related topics.
Contact person to Payroll outsourcing company and monthly deliver accurate documentation for outsources payroll function for Sweden
HR, recruitment, payroll and invoice administration
Entering HR employee data in Global HR system Workday
Onboarding and introduction for new hires
Offboarding and conduct exit interviews
Cooperate with local and global HR colleagues, Finance and external stakeholders
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources, Behavior Science or Business Administration
1-2 years qualified experience in HR administration or equivalent experience
Excellent level of Swedish and English
Knowledge, MS Office, and HR systems preferably in Workday
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Knowledge of relevant labor legislation and collective agreements
Experience in working with Outsourced payroll
Working in ticket system (ServiceNow)
This is a temporary position for maternity leave coverage (1 year)
It 'an on-site role with the possibility of flexible working hours.
Please note: Due to the summer holiday period in Sweden, we will begin reviewing applications and contacting candidates in August. We appreciate your patience and wish you a pleasant summer.
