HR Business Partner
2025-06-16
Transcom is all about people, and we're looking for a HR Business Partner to support our team in Gävle and help create a workplace where everyone thrives. You'll be incharge of the local HR support and help foster a people-centered culture. If you're passionate about making a difference, apply today and join us!
Join us as a HR Business Partner!
In this role you will:
* Coach and support managers in operational HR matters
* Support the business in labor law issues
* Develop and drive business-oriented HR work
* Support managers' work in developing and ensuring the organizational and social work environment
* Proactive attendance management (frisknärvaro), rehabilitation, and employee satisfaction
* Union collaboration and negotiations
* Administrative tasks are part of this role, but large portions are automated or handled by our Global People Services
* Foster a positive work culture
What's in it for YOU!
* Permanent position, with 6 months probation period
* Inclusive environment, that makes you feel supported, encouraged, and welcome from day one
* Work experience that boosts your career opportunities
* You'll get the chance to deepen your HR knowledge by close collabriation with the HR team and HR Manager
* You'll have the opportunity to specialize in the HR area you're most passionate about
* Continuous development through our internal learning platforms and best practices sharing
* Team building events, sports, and social responsibility events;
* Health care allowance
* Subsidized meals with Rikskortet
* Salary - 36.000 SEK - 38.000 SEK per month
What we are looking for:
* Native written and spoken proficiency in Swedish
* Good English language skills (at least B2 level)
* Able to work from the office in Gävle
* High sense of responsibility, willingness and ability to organize work independently and to work efficiently
* Energetic, initiative personality with great communication skills
* Previous experience and/or education in the human resources
What Life at Transcom is like!
