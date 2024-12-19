HR Business Partner
Stoneridge Electronics AB / Administratörsjobb / Örebro Visa alla administratörsjobb i Örebro
2024-12-19
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stoneridge Electronics AB i Örebro
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a proactive, people-focused HR professional eager to drive meaningful change in a dynamic, collaborative environment? Join us at Stoneridge Electronics as an HR Business Partner in Örebro and thrive in a collaborative, innovative culture that empowers you to build a career to be proud of.
We're now looking for a HR Business Partner to be part of the HR team in Sweden and together enable our employees to succeed and to inspire development.
Stoneridge Electronics is located all over the world. In Sweden we have two sites, Örebro and Stockholm. Our production is in Örebro with 300 employees. Our Sweden headquarter is located in Stockholm. In total we are 5000 employees around the world.
What you will do as our HR Business Partner
As our HR Business Partner, you'll play a vital role in supporting our Operations team in Örebro. Helping to foster a positive and productive workplace for both employees and managers. You'll serve as a strategic partner to the local management team, providing HR advisory, driving cooperation with union representatives, and engaging in site forums like the safety committee and site events. With around 300 employees on-site, you'll be essential in guiding HR strategies and ensuring alignment across our operations organization.
You will also:
• Provide generalist advisory to the Operations organization in Örebro
• Coach and drive the work across the HR cycle and with your expertise also contribute to empowering the managers in the organization as well as your colleagues in the HR team.
• Establish a trusted partnership with the managers and support them to retain, develop and motivate employees in their daily work.
• Manage and develop our HR operations to meet local business objectives and global strategies
• Act as a key strategic partner and provide operational support to the local organization.
• Manage and drive cooperation and negotiations with local Union representatives.
• Manage essential HR administrative tasks to support a smooth operation.
You share Stoneridges core values of teamwork, integrity and social responsibility which means taking responsibility for your own actions, your colleagues and the business.
You will report to the HR Manager in Örebro, and you will be part of the Swedish HR team. Where further HR functions are in Stockholm. As a member of the Swedish HR team, you will get the opportunity to participate in the development of our HR processes across our Swedish organization. You will also lead and/or participate in various HR projects. Both in the Swedish and the global HR organization, which we are a part of.
Skills and experience
We think the candidate who will succeed as a HR Business Partner here at Stoneridge Electronics has:
A university degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent.
A minimum of 5 years relevant working experience.
Solid knowledge of Swedish labor law.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. And experience in HR system (Workday is an added advantage).
Experience working in a production environment.
A fluency in English and Swedish
Our candidate is a person who is proactive and solution-oriented, who takes a people-first approach to their work. Also an effective communicator with strong interpersonal skills, a customer-focused mindset, and a passion for building trustworthy relationships. Our candidate needs to be a team player who enjoys working together in different teams. And likes to work in a fast-paced environment, taking own initiatives to find and implement solutions.
We value personal qualities highly, and especially in this role the ability to solve problems in both small and large challenges and dare to take decisions and initiatives. It is also highly meritorious if you have experience of working globally and in a matrix organization within HR.
We Offer
A global atmosphere with colleagues all over the globe
• A local flat organization characterized by a genuine team spirit and a dynamic and inclusive work environment
• We offer you a flexible, creative and exciting work environment with an international flavor.
• Great opportunities for you to grow both professionally and as an individual.
• Benefits portal with over a thousand benefits and discounts
• Company health care and wellness allowance
• Collective agreements
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building teams that are diverse and inclusive and encourage applications from anyone who would like to work with us.
To ensure your personal data is secure, we do not look at applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, please email HR Manager, Malin Bergstrand, at malin.bergstrand@stoneridge.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stoneridge Electronics AB
(org.nr 556442-9388), https://www.stoneridge.com/
Adolfsbergsvägen 3 (visa karta
)
702 27 ÖREBRO Jobbnummer
9072306