HR Business Partner - West Atlantic Sweden AB - Administratörsjobb i Svedala

The West Atlantic Group is one of the market leading providers of dedicated airfreight services to European National Mail Organisations and airfreight capacity to Global Integrators and Freight Forwarders. The Group has a well-established geographic network and operates a customised aircraft fleet. West Atlantic was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Sturup, Sweden. Operations are performed all over Europe and in 2019 West Atlantic had almost 500 employees.Are you West Atlantic Sweden's new HR Business partner for our flight operations department?Do you have several years of experience in operational and strategic HR work, preferably in the aviation industry or in a complex international company?Do you enjoy working independently and want the opportunity to develop and gain more experience in an exciting organization?If your answers to above is YES, then you might be the one we are looking for!We are looking for an experienced, confident HR business partner who will support our Scandinavian and European branches in all labour related issues. You will be a part of our Swedish HR and payroll team located at Malmö Airport. Travels will be anticipated since West Atlantic is an international group with crew bases around Europe.As an HR business partner at West Atlantic, you will be working closely to the Flight operations management team. Be responsible for supporting and sometimes guiding the organization and its leaders in personnel matters and making the leaders confident in their employer role. You also run HR issues from a process and business perspective to develop the company's personnel work and for HR to meet its goals. You are expected to work at both the operational and strategic level and have a balance between respect for the individual and results for the company.Key responsibilities include:Deliver qualified and systematic HR support to Flight OperationInterpreting and advising on labour law in Sweden and in our other countries of operationConduct process and supporting business development (ongoing and in projects)Preparing and maintain staff handbooks in accordance with national specific laws and social security regulationsWork & Health environmentUnion negotiations and keeping up the relationship with national employer organizations.Qualifications & RequirementsA relevant bachelor's or master's degree, or corresponding education or experience which the employer deems comparativeAt least 5years of relevant experience, preferably in an international environmentExcellent knowledge in Swedish labor Law and insight into different European labor legislationsGood understanding of business processes to manage information, guide personnel, and facilitate decision-makingExcellent interpersonal skills and ability to exhibit a high level of confidentialityA good feel for cross-cultural differences, an open mind, and a flexible attitudeExcellent oral and written proficiency in Swedish and English, a plus if you have other linguistic competencies, such as Danish, Norwegian, French, Spanish or DutchComputer literate and proficient at using MS Word, Excel and Power Point. Special plus if you are well acquainted in HRM systemsDriver's license and access to own carAs a personYou have a creative mindset, a strong drive, take initiative, are flexible and outgoing with a good judgment and decision-making ability with high integrityYou enjoy working in a structured and independent manner and in a group with a variety of tasks in an ever-changing environmentYou should be able to interact, be sensitive, be communicative, a team player and have a good ability to cooperate with people at all levels.You have the ability to see the whole and the connection, draw conclusions, be able to independently seek answers and guidance in the area, interpret laws and agreements and give others space and take responsibilityAdditional information:If above match your field of interest and your qualification, please apply online as soon as possible. Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the last day of application. If you have any questions, contact Alexandra Borglin, alexandra.borglin@westatlantic.eu Deadline for applications is 18th September,