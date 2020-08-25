HR Business Partner - West Atlantic Sweden AB - Administratörsjobb i Svedala
HR Business Partner
West Atlantic Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Svedala
2020-08-25
Visa alla administratörsjobb i Svedala, Staffanstorp, Vellinge, Trelleborg
Visa alla jobb hos West Atlantic Sweden AB i Svedala
The West Atlantic Group is one of the market leading providers of dedicated airfreight services to European National Mail Organisations and airfreight capacity to Global Integrators and Freight Forwarders. The Group has a well-established geographic network and operates a customised aircraft fleet. West Atlantic was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Sturup, Sweden. Operations are performed all over Europe and in 2019 West Atlantic had almost 500 employees.
Are you West Atlantic Sweden's new HR Business partner for our flight operations department?
Do you have several years of experience in operational and strategic HR work, preferably in the aviation industry or in a complex international company?
Do you enjoy working independently and want the opportunity to develop and gain more experience in an exciting organization?
If your answers to above is YES, then you might be the one we are looking for!
We are looking for an experienced, confident HR business partner who will support our Scandinavian and European branches in all labour related issues. You will be a part of our Swedish HR and payroll team located at Malmö Airport. Travels will be anticipated since West Atlantic is an international group with crew bases around Europe.
As an HR business partner at West Atlantic, you will be working closely to the Flight operations management team. Be responsible for supporting and sometimes guiding the organization and its leaders in personnel matters and making the leaders confident in their employer role. You also run HR issues from a process and business perspective to develop the company's personnel work and for HR to meet its goals. You are expected to work at both the operational and strategic level and have a balance between respect for the individual and results for the company.
Key responsibilities include:
Deliver qualified and systematic HR support to Flight Operation
Interpreting and advising on labour law in Sweden and in our other countries of operation
Conduct process and supporting business development (ongoing and in projects)
Preparing and maintain staff handbooks in accordance with national specific laws and social security regulations
Work & Health environment
Union negotiations and keeping up the relationship with national employer organizations.
Qualifications & Requirements
A relevant bachelor's or master's degree, or corresponding education or experience which the employer deems comparative
At least 5years of relevant experience, preferably in an international environment
Excellent knowledge in Swedish labor Law and insight into different European labor legislations
Good understanding of business processes to manage information, guide personnel, and facilitate decision-making
Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to exhibit a high level of confidentiality
A good feel for cross-cultural differences, an open mind, and a flexible attitude
Excellent oral and written proficiency in Swedish and English, a plus if you have other linguistic competencies, such as Danish, Norwegian, French, Spanish or Dutch
Computer literate and proficient at using MS Word, Excel and Power Point. Special plus if you are well acquainted in HRM systems
Driver's license and access to own car
As a person
You have a creative mindset, a strong drive, take initiative, are flexible and outgoing with a good judgment and decision-making ability with high integrity
You enjoy working in a structured and independent manner and in a group with a variety of tasks in an ever-changing environment
You should be able to interact, be sensitive, be communicative, a team player and have a good ability to cooperate with people at all levels.
You have the ability to see the whole and the connection, draw conclusions, be able to independently seek answers and guidance in the area, interpret laws and agreements and give others space and take responsibility
Additional information:
If above match your field of interest and your qualification, please apply online as soon as possible. Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the last day of application. If you have any questions, contact Alexandra Borglin, alexandra.borglin@westatlantic.eu
Deadline for applications is 18th September,
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Heltid
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
West Atlantic Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5332299
West Atlantic Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Svedala
2020-08-25
Visa alla administratörsjobb i Svedala, Staffanstorp, Vellinge, Trelleborg
Visa alla jobb hos West Atlantic Sweden AB i Svedala
The West Atlantic Group is one of the market leading providers of dedicated airfreight services to European National Mail Organisations and airfreight capacity to Global Integrators and Freight Forwarders. The Group has a well-established geographic network and operates a customised aircraft fleet. West Atlantic was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Sturup, Sweden. Operations are performed all over Europe and in 2019 West Atlantic had almost 500 employees.
Are you West Atlantic Sweden's new HR Business partner for our flight operations department?
Do you have several years of experience in operational and strategic HR work, preferably in the aviation industry or in a complex international company?
Do you enjoy working independently and want the opportunity to develop and gain more experience in an exciting organization?
If your answers to above is YES, then you might be the one we are looking for!
We are looking for an experienced, confident HR business partner who will support our Scandinavian and European branches in all labour related issues. You will be a part of our Swedish HR and payroll team located at Malmö Airport. Travels will be anticipated since West Atlantic is an international group with crew bases around Europe.
As an HR business partner at West Atlantic, you will be working closely to the Flight operations management team. Be responsible for supporting and sometimes guiding the organization and its leaders in personnel matters and making the leaders confident in their employer role. You also run HR issues from a process and business perspective to develop the company's personnel work and for HR to meet its goals. You are expected to work at both the operational and strategic level and have a balance between respect for the individual and results for the company.
Key responsibilities include:
Deliver qualified and systematic HR support to Flight Operation
Interpreting and advising on labour law in Sweden and in our other countries of operation
Conduct process and supporting business development (ongoing and in projects)
Preparing and maintain staff handbooks in accordance with national specific laws and social security regulations
Work & Health environment
Union negotiations and keeping up the relationship with national employer organizations.
Qualifications & Requirements
A relevant bachelor's or master's degree, or corresponding education or experience which the employer deems comparative
At least 5years of relevant experience, preferably in an international environment
Excellent knowledge in Swedish labor Law and insight into different European labor legislations
Good understanding of business processes to manage information, guide personnel, and facilitate decision-making
Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to exhibit a high level of confidentiality
A good feel for cross-cultural differences, an open mind, and a flexible attitude
Excellent oral and written proficiency in Swedish and English, a plus if you have other linguistic competencies, such as Danish, Norwegian, French, Spanish or Dutch
Computer literate and proficient at using MS Word, Excel and Power Point. Special plus if you are well acquainted in HRM systems
Driver's license and access to own car
As a person
You have a creative mindset, a strong drive, take initiative, are flexible and outgoing with a good judgment and decision-making ability with high integrity
You enjoy working in a structured and independent manner and in a group with a variety of tasks in an ever-changing environment
You should be able to interact, be sensitive, be communicative, a team player and have a good ability to cooperate with people at all levels.
You have the ability to see the whole and the connection, draw conclusions, be able to independently seek answers and guidance in the area, interpret laws and agreements and give others space and take responsibility
Additional information:
If above match your field of interest and your qualification, please apply online as soon as possible. Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the last day of application. If you have any questions, contact Alexandra Borglin, alexandra.borglin@westatlantic.eu
Deadline for applications is 18th September,
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Heltid
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
West Atlantic Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5332299