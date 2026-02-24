HR Business Partner
AB Lindex / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-02-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Lindex i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an HR Business Partner seeking your next exciting opportunity? Do you thrive in collaborative environments and want to join a purpose-driven company dedicated to driving meaningful change for women? Are you passionate about leveraging your HR expertise to support our organisation on its transformative journey? We are looking for a temporary HR Business Partner to our head office in Gothenburg.
Your role in our team
You will be part of our People & Communication department, a highly dedicated team holding various roles within HR and communication. Together, we aim to strengthen our employer and corporate brand while driving transformation in how we work at Lindex. As an HR Business Partner, you will support and contribute to Lindex's growth, actively partnering with leaders and teams at our head office, ensuring that Lindex's purpose, vision, and culture are embedded throughout the organisation.
We understand you may want to learn more about the position, so here are some further examples of what's involved: Using your specialist expertise, you will help develop and enhance the employee experience journey, identify and work on development areas, support and coach leaders, and implement our shared people processes. You will play an active role in driving union collaboration and negotiations, as well as supporting work environment processes.
As an adviser to leaders, you will act as the expert in leadership, employee development, work environment, employment law and agreements.
This is a temporary position for approximately one year, starting as soon as possible.
Is this you?
Is being forward-thinking and being one step ahead right up your alley? Then we think you will be a great fit for this role! We also see that you are comfortable when you get to use your hands-on on approach and strategic thinking, and when working in close collaboration with others.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of the company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you improve the way you work. You believe in togetherness and are motivated by the possibility of making an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
University degree in HR or equivalent
Previous work experience within HR Business Partnering, where you have worked across both operational and strategic work areas.
Work experience in employment law, labour relations and union negotiations
Swedish and English, both spoken and written
We are Lindex
A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability and the customer focus runs through everything. It is a focus we have in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation, best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally in every step. As part of this journey, we have recently opened our brand new, highly automated omnichannel warehouse in Alingsås.
Everything we do is powered by people and we believe in doing things together because that is when we can have a greater impact. This mindset, combined with the determination and innovative spirit of our teams, has consistently driven us to deliver positive financial results. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like us, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work arrangement, with your primary workplace at our office located at our warehouse in Alingsås. If this relates to you, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey?
Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are keen on finding the right person to join our team, we are running a rolling recruitment process. This means we might close the process before advertised closing date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email). Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Lindex
(org.nr 556452-6514), http://www.lindex.com Arbetsplats
Lindex HO Jobbnummer
9761690