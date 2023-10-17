HR Analyst
2023-10-17
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
We are looking for an HR Analyst who will play a crucial role in our HR team owning our HR Data, making sure we have accurate and reliable information when making decisions as well as working with our employees and managers in a variety of projects and events.
Your days will be filled with:
A wide variety of fun and challenging data and people related tasks. Things like compiling, and analyzing HR data and metrics to identify trends, challenges, and present opportunities for improvement. Or Coordinating employee and candidate events such as relations activities, onboarding, trainings etc.
Other things that will be on your future to-do list include:
Maintaining our HRIS system, ensuring data and documentation accuracy and integrity, compliance with Data protection laws and regulations as well as identifying data discrepancies and irregularities and implementing corrective actions.
Coordinating employee and candidate events such as relations activities, onboarding, trainings etc.
Supporting payroll with communications and approvals of necessary employee data for pay cycles.
Participating or leading HR projects.
Making sure our employee handbook and policies are up to date together with the assisting templates.
We are looking for someone with:
Experience in a HR role, with a focus on data maintenance and analysis.
Proficiency in HRIS and other data systems. Knowledge of Workday will be a plus.
Experience and understanding of global and local HR processes.
Organizational a with analytical skills, understands the benefit of the effort to have correct data and the ability to convert data into patterns and actionable insights.
Solution oriented and pragmatic.
Advanced skills in MS Office Suite, particularly Excel, and presentation software.
Organizational skills, with an ability to prioritize important projects.
Next step:
Please address your questions to Shwetha Dsouza (Shwetha.dsouza@tobiidynavox.com
) and submit your resume (only in English) or LinkedIn profile through our website. We're looking forward to your application!
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin.
