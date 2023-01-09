HR Administrator
2023-01-09
Do you have an eye for detail? Are you curious and open-minded, a team player, who views complex environments as an opportunity to simplify, then, you are at the right place!
We are looking for someone who is used to taking initiative and wants to work in an expansive and fast-paced environment, you should enjoy working independently and not afraid to make your own decisions.
Your work will include tasks such as:
Maintain Financial Records and taxing for both Swedish and Indian organisation.
Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies
Supervise administrative staff and divide responsibilities to ensure performance
Manage agendas/travel arrangements/appointments etc. for the upper management
Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)
Support budgeting and bookkeeping procedures
Create and update records and databases with personnel, financial and other data
Create invoices to customers
Maintain timesheets of personnel
Create Salary records based on Indian payroll standards
Create salary records for Swedish payroll
Track stocks of office supplies and place orders when necessary
Submit timely reports and prepare presentations/proposals as assigned
Assist colleagues whenever necessary
Requirements and skills
Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities
Excellent organizational and leadership skills
Familiarity with office management procedures and basic accounting principles
Excellent knowledge of MS Office and office management software (ERP etc.)
Qualifications in commerce BCom , MCom), Indian Payroll administration is required.
Personal skills:
Have good communications skills
Knowledge of HR policies and procedures and experience in giving advice.
Good IT skills including experience with HR systems.
You have relevant academic education
You have basic knowledge of Swedish labor law
Be problem solving, action-orientated, creative and open minded
If you think that you are fit, please apply.
If you have any questions, please reach out to Hima@beyondtech.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-08
E-post: hima@beyondtech.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Tech AB
https://talentkonnect.se/
