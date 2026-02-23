Housekeeping Team Member
This vacancy is part of the upcoming Rekryteringsmässa taking place on March 19. If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Rekryteringsmässa on March 19. Please note that only invited candidates will be able to attend the event.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
Hilton is one of the world's largest hotel companies with over 9000 hotels in more than 100 countries. Hilton Stockholm Slussen is a full-service hotel located with a view over the old town. In addition to the 289 guest rooms and large meeting facilities, there are two F&B outlets and an auditorium as an event location.
Location:
Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Housekeeping team member
Responsibilities:
• Create a great guest experience for all hotel guests
• Ensure cleanliness is up to brand standard at all times in hotel rooms as well as the public areas of the hotel
• Ensure effective communication within the team as well as with colleagues from other departments by maintaining a secure and friendly working environment
• Work in line with Hilton values at all times.
Requirements:
• You are able to communicate verbally in Swedish and/or English (ability to follow routines, checklists, and safety regulations)
• Previous experience in housekeeping within hotel is beneficial
• You're flexible to work according to shifts, including weekends
• You are able to work in a physically active role, involving lifting and standing for extended periods
• You must be able to attend interview meeting with employer in Stockholm on March 19th 2026.
Your profile:
• You have an eye for details
• You have an interest and some knowledge of cleaning techniques and chemicals to ensure quality and efficiency in your work
• You are able to work well in a team as well as on your own
• You enjoy a flexible working schedule including both week days and weekends.
What the employer offers:
• Part-time employment (75%) with start in May or June 2026, time-limited employment until end of August or September
• You are offered a subsidized lunch/meal allowance
• Work uniform provided.
Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
