Housekeeping Supervisor - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are now looking for an experienced and motivated Housekeeping Supervisor with a passion for hospitality, strong leadership skills and focus on delivering outstanding guest experiences and ensure exceptional customer service as we align the hotel as one of the top luxury hotels in Stockholm post-renovation.
As a Housekeeping Supervisor you will play a crucial role in overseeing the daily operations of the Housekeeping department. You will lead and collaborate with other Housekeeping leaders to successfully execute all cleaning operations, ensuring that all guest rooms, public and associate areas meet the highest possible standards.
Key Responsibilities:
* Schedule and coordinate tasks for housekeeping associates and ensuring adherence to work assignments.
* Conduct daily briefings with the team.
* Inspect rooms and public areas to ensure cleaning meets high standards.
* Address any deficiencies or quality issues.
* Lead and motivate housekeeping associates to create an efficient team.
* Onboard and train new employees.
* Handling guest requests and complaints related to housekeeping or room conditions.
* Collaborate with reception and other departments to meet guest expectations.
Qualifications:
* At least 1 year of experience in a supervisory role within Housekeeping.
* Strong leadership and organizational skills.
* Excellent communication skills and the ability to motivate the team.
* Exceptional attention to detail and a passion for maintaining cleanliness, with knowledge of maintenance and preventive care for materials and furnishings.
* Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple tasks effectively.
* Previous experience with Opera and Hot Sos is an advantage.
* Fluent in both Swedish and English.
What We Offer:
* A permanent full-time position following the 6-month probation period and we adhere to collective bargaining agreements.
* Chance of being part of one of the biggest renovation and re-positioning projects in Stockholm's hotel scene.
* Great opportunities for career growth.
* A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
* Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide.
Working hours follow a rotating schedule, including weekdays, evenings, and weekends according to the hotel's needs.
In addition, a valid Swedish work permit is required.
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Assistant Human Resources Manager
Bahar Beeta bahar.beeta@sheratonstockholm.com Jobbnummer
9131493