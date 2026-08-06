FM Category Lead (Energy & Utilities)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Job Description
Are you interested in shaping how energy and utilities are managed at a global scale? We are looking for a FM Category Lead within Energy & Utilities to join our Global Facilities Management team.
In this role, you will lead H&M Group's global energy and utilities agenda, driving energy performance, cost efficiency, and sustainability goals through strategy, governance, supplier collaboration, and scalable energy-saving initiatives across brands and markets
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As FM Category Lead within Energy and Utilities, you will provide global category leadership by setting the direction for how H&M Group manages energy consumption, utilities costs and energy-related performance across markets. You will develop strategies, standards, tools, and ways of working that support energy reduction, cost optimisation, and long-term asset performance.
You will act as a global subject-matter expert, supporting markets with guidance, best practice, and implementation of energy-efficient solutions. This includes working with energy data, KPIs, business cases, supplier input and market performance follow-up to identify opportunities, drive improvements and enable clear decision-making.
If you are motivated by the idea of combining technical understanding, sustainability impact and global stakeholder influence, this role offers a strong opportunity to make your mark. It will suit you if you enjoy translating complex energy and utilities topics into clear actions, building alignment across markets and functions, and driving initiatives from strategy to implementation
Your responsibilities include, but not limited to:
Define and drive the global Energy & Utilities strategy across brands and markets
Set energy, cost, and sustainability targets, KPIs, and performance standards
Identify and scale energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions across the portfolio
Establish global standards, guidelines, and tools for energy management and installations
Ensure accurate data, reporting, and performance tracking across markets
Develop frameworks for business cases, investment planning, and asset performance
Drive and monitor global energy initiatives, identifying risks and improvement opportunities
Support markets with energy procurement, vendor evaluations, and regulatory insights
Strengthen energy management capabilities through training, knowledge sharing, and cross-functional collaboration
Monitor industry trends, technologies, and regulations to drive continuous improvement and sustainability outcomes
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
At least 3-5 years experience in energy management, utilities optimisation or building energy systems
A bachelor's degree within Facilities Management, Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Property Management, or equivalent
Proven experience setting and implementing energy strategies, preferably across multiple sites, markets, or regions
Experience identifying and implementing energy-efficient solutions, technical improvements, and consumption reduction initiatives
Experience working with HVAC systems, building automation, lightning systems, and energy monitoring tools
Strong understanding of performance follow-up, KPI steering and cost management for energy and utilities consumption
Experience working cross-functionally with a wide range of stakeholders
And people who are...
Analytical and structured, with the ability to balance strategic and operational perspectives
Confident communicators who can influence and align stakeholders across markets and functions
Proactive and solution-oriented, comfortable leading initiatives from idea to implementation
Collaborative and supportive, with a strong focus on knowledge sharing and capability building
Motivated by sustainability, responsible energy management, and the opportunity to contribute to long-term energy reduction
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based in our Head Office in Stockholm. This role reports to the Head of Construction & Facilities. If your experience, skills, and ambitions align with this role, please submit your application at your earliest convenience. Please note that we will review applications and interview on a rolling basis.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it is our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10023789