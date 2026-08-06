Art Buyer - H&M Studios
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
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Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are searching for an experienced Art Buyer with the capacity and skillset to take on Divided & Women's Complements (Underwear, Nightwear, Swimwear, Mama, Accessories and Shoes).
As an Art Buyer at H&M Studios, you are a part of the core team in a customer group, contributing to the strategy and planning of production and creative execution. You are responsible for securing the best creative deal for the required production, including sourcing and negotiation of top talent and best creatives in the industry.
Your day-to-day responsibilities are casting and talent sourcing (Photographers, Hair & Makeup, etc.) for the shoots produced by the H&M Photo Studio, as well as managing budgets, estimates, invoices, etc.
Key responsibilities...
Creative research (Art directors, photographers, stylists, etc.)
Casting (Sourcing and negotiation of models)
Internal production logistics and administration (call sheets etc)
Negotiations and contract management, including handling offers and invoices.
Ensuring the budget plan and follow-up on outcome.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will collaborate with a dynamic and creative team at H&M Studios, working closely with photographers, stylists, hair and makeup artists, producers, and other stakeholders to ensure cohesive and impactful visual content.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Minimum of 5 years' recent experience as an Art Buyer, Casting director or Agent for Women's Fashion.
Great knowledge, recent experience, and very up to date with sourcing models, photographers, stylists, and other creative talents within the womenswear fashion industry.
Excellent negotiator and good knowledge of working with legal contracts.
Great stakeholder management skills, with a strong ability to build relationships internally and externally.
Easy adaptation to new challenges, able to work with tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
And people who are...
Open-minded and humble team players with a lot of ambition.
Seeking opportunities to learn and develop.
Used to working with tight deadlines in fast-paced environments.
Strong negotiations and communication skills.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits and extensive development opportunities across the globe. You'll be part of a collaborative environment where your ideas matter.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a full-time temporary position (1 year) located in H&M Studios, Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible by submitting your CV in English. Due to data privacy regulations, we only accept applications through our career page.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Tullvaktsvägen (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10023787