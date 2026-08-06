South Indian Chef till SydIndiska i Göteborg

SydIndiska Restaurang AB / Kockjobb / Göteborg
2026-08-06


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As a South Indian Chef, you will be responsible for preparing authentic South Indian dishes (such as dosa, idli, vada, biryani, and traditional curries). You will participate in daily mise en place, maintain high food quality standards, and ensure the kitchen complies with all hygiene and safety regulations.
Qualifications:
Good knowledge of South Indian spice blends and cooking techniques.
Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment and as part of a team.
Experience is not mandatory but interest in cooking and knowledge about south indian cooking is needed then.
Good command of English

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-05
E-post: mailsydindiska@gmail.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "South Indian Chef".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
SydIndiska Restaurang AB (org.nr 559276-3873), https://southindianrestaurant.se/
Lilla Kungsgatan 1 (visa karta)
411 08  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
10023777

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