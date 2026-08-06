Channel and Content Planner
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Shape how we connect with our customers across the world, through marketing touchpoints. As a Channel and Content Planner, you will develop detailed and strategic content plans for one or more marketing channels. You will ensure the communication across your channel reflects campaign priorities and seasonal activations, working closely with marketing planning and creative teams. You will own content briefs and collaborate with stakeholders across Media, Creative, Product, and Local Marketing Teams to deliver on timelines and objectives.
Own what meets the customer in your channel(s).
Connect business priorities to an execution plan for content activated in your channel(s).
Maintain a holistic brand and business mindset, balancing short and long-term growth potential.
Build detailed, channel-specific briefs that support the execution of the marketing plan globally and in key markets.
Maintain a solid understanding of your channel, competitors, and customer context.
Ensure channel plans reflect channel behaviour and audience.
Connect insights to an activation plan and content framework that secures channel growth.
Continuously evolve channel strategies, analysing past performance and setting plans based on data, insights and customer behaviour.
WHO YOU ARE
In this role, we're looking for someone who combines strategic thinking with a collaborative mindset. You'll thrive if you're curious, proactive, and confident in your ideas, while staying open to input and feedback.
We are looking for people with...
3+ years of experience in marketing, communication, content planning, or channel management.
Structured, with the ability to prioritise, challenge, and align tasks across multiple time horizons.
Experience in developing detailed content plans and writing briefs for specific channels, while aligning with organisational goals and KPI targets.
Time spent working with marketing products direct to consumer, preferably in a multi-national.
Experience in launching new or emerging marketing channels for a multi-national company is a bonus.
And people who have...
Positive service-minded mindset and great administration skills.
Demonstrated collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional stakeholders.
Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits and extensive development opportunities across the globe. You'll be part of a collaborative environment where your ideas matter.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV in English. The application period is expected to remain open until 28 August 2026. However, as we review applications on an ongoing basis, the position may be filled or closed earlier if we receive a high volume of qualified candidates. We therefore encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10023781