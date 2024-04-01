Housekeeping, BW Hotel, Linköping: 9:00-14:30
2024-04-01
In everything we do, we believe in being sincerely caring and in chasing perfection, so that we can enjoy and deliver happiness :-)
As a hotel housekeeper, your main tasks are to be responsible for cleaning hotel rooms.
You maintain the cleanliness of the hotel and ensure that the hotels' cleaning and service concepts are followed.
We are looking for you who care about delivering good service and you who take your own initiatives. You are professional and personal in your treatment of both guests and colleagues.
You must have good physique, cope well with a fast pace working environment, spread positive energy and have a good organizational ability.
Previous experience with cleaning and/or hotel cleaning is an advantage, but not a requirement. You must speak and understand English. If you speak Swedish it is an advantage, but not a requirement.
Regular Working Hours: 9:00 to 14:30 Monday to Friday. Saturday+Sunday 10-15:30. Extra hours are available if you are flexible.
(If you are studying SFI, then we can potentially adjust your schedule to match that.)
Hours per week: 15-30 depending on your availability.
Start: When possible during the month of April.
Salary: According to collective agreement
Last application day: Selection will take place on an ongoing basis, we therefore recommend that you do not wait with your application!
For housekeeping, we are always looking for sincerely caring individuals. We look for detail-oriented and dedicated employees who have service and interior design as an interest.
Here you get space to be part of a fantastic team of similarly caring employees and contribute to creating a beautiful and inviting hotel that our guests want to come to, stay at and return to.
Your contribution is absolutely central for us to be able to deliver high-quality guest experiences.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-09
E-post: hr.se@theellengroup.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Linköping". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Ellen Group AB
(org.nr 559045-3543)
Storgatan 49 (visa karta
)
582 28 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Linköping Jobbnummer
8578306