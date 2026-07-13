Hostelkeeper (Part-Time) Stockholm, Sweden
Nomad Hostel Group AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nomad Hostel Group AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a reliable and motivated Hostelkeeper to join our team in Stockholm.
Requirements
Must be an EU citizen or have the legal right to work in the EU.
Able to communicate confidently in English.
Reliable, responsible, and able to work independently.
Position Details
Employment: 60% (Part-time)
Working Hours: Monday to Saturday, 11:00 AM – 15:00 PM (24 hours per week)
Full-Time Salary: SEK 29,000 gross/month
Salary for this Position: SEK 17,400 net/month (60% employment)
Who We're Looking For
✨ You enjoy cleaning and take pride in maintaining high standards of cleanliness.
✨ You are friendly, communicative, and comfortable interacting with guests in English.
✨ Previous experience in hospitality is an advantage.
✨ Basic handyman or maintenance skills are a plus.
✨ You are responsible, organized, and detail-oriented.
✨ You are willing to stay in shared staff accommodation, as this is a mandatory part of the position.
What We Offer
👉 A stable part-time position with a growing hostel company.
👉 A friendly and international working environment.
👉 Staff accommodation in central Stockholm.
👉 Opportunities to learn, grow, and gain valuable experience in the hospitality industry.
👉 Supportive team and on-the-job training.
If you meet the requirements and are looking for an exciting opportunity in Stockholm, we'd love to hear from you!
📩 Apply now by sending your CV and a short introduction.
detailed work description here
👉https://docs.google.com/document/d/1m9nU_P-Gl9wxoOtV7ydR7WZPJRRbkWRA2VRsWez3_rc/edit?usp=sharing
Email your cv at: work.swe.cleaning.receptionist@nomadhostelgroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: work.swe.cleaning.receptionist@nomadhostelgroup.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nomad Hostel Group AB
(org.nr 559166-3306), https://nomadcave.se/
Hantverkargatan 32 (visa karta
)
112 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10001796