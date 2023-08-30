Heat Transfer Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2023-08-30
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Heat Transfer Engineer - Secondary Air System
A Snapshot of Your Day
You probably already know that Siemens Energy is today one of the leading gas turbines suppliers in the world. A prerequisite for the company to maintain and develop this position is world leading competence in secondary air systems for gas turbines applications. This is where your role comes in!
We are seeking a highly motivated and enthusiastic Gas Turbine Engineer in Secondary Air Systems to join our dynamic team. As part of the turbine aero and heat transfer group, you get the opportunity to be a part of an exciting everyday life. The tasks are varied and technically challenging. We work, among many other things, with method development, development of new and existing products, testing of components, fault investigations, support for workshop, purchasing and sales.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Perform detailed design and analysis of secondary air systems for gas turbines and whole engine models, manly using in-house tools.
* Participate in and contribute to development projects.
* Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to ensure a successful design.
* Develop and optimize innovative solutions for secondary air system components, considering performance, reliability, and cost targets.
* Support sales and service.
* Participate in planning and evaluation of gas turbine- and lab tests.
* Participate in development projects, participate, and lead fault reports and cause investigations.
* Programming, maintenance, and development of in-house calculations tools.
What You Bring
* Relevant university education with or without doctoral studies in the fields.
* Good knowledge within and great interest in fluid mechanics and heat transfer in general, preferably with a focus on theory and analytical solutions.
* Basic understanding of gas turbine components and operations, including key design criteria in context to Secondary air system & Whole engine models (preferred, but not required).
* A desire to actively increase your skills in these areas and willingness to learn from others.
* Good skills in problem solving and a structured way of working.
* Professional proficiency in English (written and spoken).
Applicants must be legally authorized for employment in Sweden without need for sponsored work authorization. Siemens Energy employees with current sponsorship are eligible for internal transfers.
About the Team
The team consists of 16 employees in Finspång and 2 colleagues in India. The team is divided into three fields, aerodynamics, heat transfer and secondary air. We also have two programmers in the group who develop and maintain our inhouse calculations tools. Apply now to become a part of our dynamic and innovative team.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages o... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "249220". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Siemens Energy AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8072889