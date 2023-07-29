Heat Pump Installer
2023-07-29
Are you skilled in heat pump installation and passionate about renewable energy solutions? We have an exciting opportunity for a Heat Pump Installer to join our team at Alomit. As a leading provider of sustainable heating and cooling solutions, Alomit is committed to creating eco-friendly and efficient living spaces.
Job Responsibilities:
Install, service, and maintain heat pump systems in residential and commercial settings.
Conduct inspections and assessments to determine suitable installation locations.
Collaborate with the team to ensure timely and accurate installations.
Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to heat pump systems.
Provide excellent customer service and answer clients' inquiries.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a Heat Pump Installer or similar role.
Sound knowledge of heat pump technology, electrical systems, and HVAC principles.
The possession of FGAS certification is a strong plus but not demanded.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Excellent communication and customer service skills.
Valid driver's license.
Benefits:
Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Work with a dynamic and motivated team.
Contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.
If you are ready to take the next step in your career and make a positive impact on the environment, apply now by sending your CV and cover letter to job@alomit.se
.
For more information about Alomit, please visit our website at www.alomit.se.
We look forward to welcoming a skilled Heat Pump Installer to our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-27
E-post: job@alomit.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alomit Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Salvatore Volume job@alomit.se Jobbnummer
7993932