Health & Safety Manager
2026-01-28
Why RLB?
At RLB, we live by four simple ideas: Truth, Trust, Together, Tomorrow. Four values that live at the heart of RLB. A place where People Make Progress.
We value your skills, talents and unique perspectives - we think they are priceless.
Bring them to RLB and you'll be empowered to shape our future and your career in new and meaningful ways.
We'll give you opportunities to work on some of the most ambitious and exciting projects currently being designed and developed in the built environment sector.
You'll continue to learn and advance as everyone who works for us is provided with a tailored training programme. Our mentoring and reverse mentoring schemes will enable you to share your expertise while gaining fresh insights.
What makes RLB unique is our inclusive culture. As an independent, employee-owned business, teamwork and collaboration lies at the heart of everything we do. Hybrid and flexible working arrangements and family-friendly policies are just some of the ways we invest in employee wellbeing.
Join us and you will thrive personally as well as professionally.
Role Overview
We are looking for a Construction Safety Advisor/Manager to represent the client and assist appointed team in overseeing the implementation of Health & Safety management across Data Cenre site.
Role Responsibilites
Ensure Client complies with the national statutory Health & Safety requirements
Enhance, and improve, existing construction safety management procedures through a visible on-site presence, and through active participation in all aspects of day-to-day Health & Safety management on the projects.
Assist on an as needed bases in the development of specific safety programs.
Assist in the identification, and management, of high-risk activities at each stage of the projects
Develop, and implementing, reporting and communications structures on Health & Safety management performance to enable accurate assessment and evaluation.
Actively engaging with all aspects of day-to-day Health & Safety management
Carrying out independent Health & Safety audits on all aspects of construction management
Candidate Profile
Qualifications
H&S related qualifications
Experience
Proven experience providing client-side health and safety services within the construction or property industry.
Data Centre experience
Wide ranging sector experience and working knowledge of large scale/complex projects.
Excellent IT and communication skills.
Behaviours
Recognised as a client focused, positive collaborator who shares knowledge freely and offers support to their peers and seniors. Recognised as a team player with a strong willingness to learn.
Demonstrates a positive and proactive approach to the role, and will be committed to delivering customer service excellence, with good commercial results.
RLB Employee Benefits
Our culture is built around enabling you to fulfil your potential, so you can look forward to benefits that include:
Well-Rewarded - A competitive salary and generous holiday entitlement. As well as the opportunity to purchase up to five extra days.
Personal Development - A continuous learning and development programme, including established APC and in-house mentoring schemes.
Additional Benefits - We offer a wide range of benefits including a season ticket loan and professional membership subscriptions.
Exceptional Exposure - You'll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects across different sectors and regions.
Social Responsibility - We hold team and social events as well as charity fundraising and volunteering activities.
Our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Promise
We believe in building a diverse and inclusive environment where each person can be themselves, feel valued for their contribution and be challenged and supported to reach their full potential. We have a responsibility to support the communities in which we live and work, and that our workforce should reflect these communities and our clients. Our talent strategy should enable us to overcome bias in the construction industry by recruiting, retaining, developing, and promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce. Find out more here: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - RLB | Europe
