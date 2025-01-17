Health & Safety Change Specialist
Collen AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Gävle Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Gävle
2025-01-17
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Collen AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
This position will be suitable for a driven Learning and Development (L&D) professional who is experienced and passionate about leading and championing a culture of continuous development. Reporting to the Head of Health & Safety and partnering with the wider Health & Safety team, the primary focus of the role is to be at the forefront supporting the implementation of the company's cultural safety programme in Sweden - Creating Safer Sites
Responsibilities:
• Take responsibility for own safety and the safety of colleagues in accordance with Health, Environment, and Safety Instructions.
• Advocate for the establishment of a culture that prioritises safety on sites, termed the Creating Safer Sites culture.
• Assist in the implementation of the Company's Creating Safer Sites Plan.
• Support the project teams in organising and facilitating meetings of the Creating Safer Sites Steering Group and Action Teams.
• Coordinate training sessions on Creating Safer Sites for Collen Teams and Subcontractors.
• Coordinating and delivering Creating Safer Sites workshops for Collen Teams and contractors.
• Organise and participate in site walkdowns focused on Creating Safer Sites alongside Action Team members.
• Review and communicate progress and performance in Creating Safer Sites to the Creating Safer Sites Steering Group.
• Maintain records of Creating Safer Sites training and database for Company reporting requirements.
• Prepare supplementary materials for the Creating Safer Sites Program, such as newsletters, posters, and handouts.
• Manage the Project's Creating Safer Sites / Health & Safety Recognition Program.
• Assist the Collen Health & Safety Team in creating campaign materials, organising competitions, and communicating with stakeholders.
• Plan meetings with consultants during their visits to discuss issues and further refine the quality and implementation of the Creating Safer Sites program.
• Promote & foster Collen core values and a culture of wellness at work.
• Handle internal and external communication with a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-15
E-post: jobs@collen.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061), https://www.collen.com/
Sodra Skeppsbron 17 (visa karta
)
802 87 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Collen Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
9110555