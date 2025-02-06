Health and Safety Engineer
2025-02-06
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Position description
Transform with us!
The world is changing to sustainable solutions, the transport industry is changing accordingly, and we at the Volvo Group are taking the lead. We are building on a strong heritage and world-class expertise in advanced technology, while developing transport solutions for the future. At our site in Lundby, we are rebuilding Campus Lundby and new advanced technology for the transport industry. This means many exciting challenges around new products, new facilities and new processes that we must implement. Do you want to help create a safe work environment where electrical safety is a focus? We are now looking for a committed and knowledgeable Health and Safety Engineer with special responsibility for electrical safety. In this role, you will be a key player in our work to prevent accidents, ensure regulatory compliance and promote a culture of safety. This is a global role based in Lundby at Volvo Technology AB, Gothenburg, with potential travel to regional and international sites.
Key Responsibilities:
* Responsibility for developing and implementing strategies for electrical safety in our operations in accordance with applicable regulations and standards, such as SS-EN 50110 and the Swedish Work Environment Authority's regulations. As well as internal Volvo standards for electrical safety in our products.
* Participate in risk assessments and inspections of work environments to identify and minimize risks related to electrical installations and work mainly related to our prototype vehicles but as well workshop and rig installations.
* Support technical teams within different GTT functions to ensure safe work procedures.
* Train and coach employees in electrical safety, for example about the dangers of working under voltage and measures to prevent accidents.
* Follow up on incidents and accidents related to electrical safety and propose and implement improvement measures.
* Stay up to date on new laws, regulations and technical innovations in the field of electrical safety. Responsible to support compliance and proactive development within the area of electric technical safety for the GTT sites in Sweden.
Qualifications and Skills:
We are looking for you with a technical education in electrical engineering, work environment, or a related field who have experience in work environment and safety issues, with focus on electrical safety. A solid understanding of both Swedish and international safety standards and regulations is essential. Additionally, experience in automotive product development, especially in the area of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), is considered a significant advantage. You should have the ability to identify risks and implement effective measures to mitigate them. Strong communication skills are necessary, along with experience in conducting training courses or workshops. Furthermore, having certification in work environment is beneficial, as is experience in industrial settings or the energy sector.
Who are we?
This job is on Global scale covering Volvo Group TD/BAs but you will belong to The Technical Safety and Environment team that is part of the Rigs and Workshops Complete Vehicle organization. We are currently 8 highly skilled experts with deep knowledge in safety and environmental expertise. We work strongly together and in close collaboration with all other parts of Volvo Group to ensure safe and sustainable ways of working while developing groundbreaking technologies and sustainable solutions that will change the future of transportation. We offer a dynamic work environment where we help each other, explore together and constantly learn.
Ready for the next step?
For further information, please contact: Ann Sofie Gullbring, Head of Technical Safety and Environment, tel +46 (0)705692669.
Last application date is 24th of February 2025.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
