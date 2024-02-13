Head of Virtual Training Solution
At Siemens we are always looking for world-class leaders who inspires others with a bold mindset and brings out the best in our people. By combining the real and the digital world- we build a better future for cities, societies, and industries to change the lives of billions of people for the better.
About us
The Virtual Training Solution business offers services and software for the industry with digital training to operators across the globe and has 22 team members with HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden. Virtual Training Solution (DI CS FA DIL VTS) is part of the Business Unit Customer Service within Siemens Digital Industries, which is a global and world-leading provider of digital transformation to the industry and offers a comprehensive portfolio of integrated hardware, software and technology-based services for manufacturing companies worldwide. Thus, Siemens contributes to increased productivity in the industry through more flexible and efficient manufacturing processes and reduced time required between production and finished product.
About the role
In this role you are responsible for the Virtual Training Solutions business globally with P&L, as part of the Subsegment DI Learning. You will define mission and strategy, including strategic targets and take responsibility for overall business results for the department.
Drive and maintain highest customer satisfaction, with the mindset "Customer first". You ensure effective CS & Sales setup capitalizing synergies in collaboration within and across Siemens units (e.g. aligned setups, aligned processes, aligned incentive schemes, etc.).
Managing daily service business, being operational active in the strategic (sales) activities including opportunity generation/identification, lead management, clarification of customer requirements with the local Siemens organization, strategic pricing, contract negotiations and handover to delivery.
You will also
* Be responsible for the G2M approach.
* Define and ensure implementation of sales strategy, policies and guidelines, in line with the overall business strategy of the assigned organizational unit.
* Work in close contact and communication with DI sales channels, verticals and KAMs in HQ as well as in the regions.
* Organize and execute marketing / communication related activities such as regional & customer presentations, presentations at trade fairs, internal and external workshops.
* Agree on subordinated function related budget plans and sets and monitors achievement of respective targets.
* Acts as point of escalation to solve mission critical issues and problems.
* Furthermore, you are the leader of the team serving as a role model, empower and support the growth of the team.
The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and open for host-based delegations. It is a requirement to be based and relocate to Sweden, if hired for the position.
Who are you?
* You have collected at least 10 years of experience in sales, customer relationship management or service business, preferable in our Siemens DI regional companies.
* Background in Sales/Engineering (e.g. Electrical/Automotive/ Aerospace or other branches) with VR educational background as a merit.
* You have strong knowledge/interest of the virtualization and sales markets.
* CRM Experience in the project execution phase is highly recommended.
* Strong leadership skills - ability to build trust and collaboration with regional local setup.
* Driving & Focusing on the best possible business solutions and value add for our customers.
* Ability to influence and think "out of the box".
* Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) in English are required, German and Swedish language are considered as an advantage.
* Your contribution with a strong network in the DI BU's and further HQ organization, is based on your working experience in HQ.
* This opportunity requires international travel to customers and sales regions as well as to HQ location in Nuremberg.
* For the duration of your assignment you are ready to move to Gothenburg, Sweden.
What we offer
Good work atmosphere and organizational culture based on trust, responsibility, and respect. Opportunity to work with innovative and modern technologies - products and services in the field of electrification, automation, and digitalization. In this role you will be a part of our exiting journey and working in a department with strong team spirit. If you're excited to shape the innovations of tomorrow, we want to hear from you.
Application
Apply already today, we will be interviewing continuously. We are looking forward to receiving your online application latest by 27st of February. For questions regarding the recruitment process contact Talent Acquisition Partner Erik Ekholm at e-mail: erik.ekholm@siemens.com Ersättning
