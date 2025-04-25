Head of User Engagement
Blocket AB / Lantmätarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla lantmätarjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blocket AB i Stockholm
, Bollnäs
eller i hela Sverige
Schibsted Marketplaces (Soon-to-be-Vend) is home to the most trusted and visited online marketplaces in the Nordics - including FINN (Norway), Blocket (Sweden), DBA and Bilbasen (Denmark), and Tori and Oikotie (Finland). Every day, we help millions of people make life-changing decisions - to buy, sell, hire, or get hired - by creating trusted matches through smart technology, strong brands, and deep local expertise.
We're seeking a Head of User Engagement to lead our growing team of Marketing Automation Managers and Marketing Data Analysts. This team is responsible for creating seamless, personalized, and data-driven marketing experiences across our Nordic portfolio of beloved marketplace brands, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Oikotie, DBA, and Bilbasen.
So if you are passionate about
- Turning data into meaningful customer journeys and record-breaking marketing results.
- An expert in marketing automation, marketing data and CDPs - with a talent for leading teams and getting things done? Then you might be the one we're looking for.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
- Lead, inspire and develop a team of 8 specialists (5 marketing automation managers + 3 data analysts)
- Own and evolve our user engagement strategy across the customer lifecycle
- Translate business goals and customer insights into journeys that drive engagement, retention, and value
- Collaborate closely with Product, Tech, Brand and Growth teams across the Nordics
- Ensure smart use of customer data and marketing automation tools across our marketplaces
- Drive the development and use of our Customer Data Platform (CDP) to enable personalization at scale
- Turn strategy into action - and action into results
WHO YOU ARE
- A strategic yet hands-on leader with a strong track record in marketing automation, data-driven marketing, and customer journey orchestration
- Deep understanding of data analytics, CDPs, CRM, marketing tech stacks, and how to activate data
- Strong analytical mindset - comfortable working with performance metrics and marketing data
- Excellent collaboration skills - you work well across teams, cultures, and countries
- Fluent in English, both written and verbal. The Nordic language is a plus.
WHAT WE OFFER
- A key role in a strong and collaborative Nordic Marketing Automation Team.
- High degree of responsibility from day one, with continuous opportunities for learning and development
- A hybrid work setup and centrally located offices in Oslo/Stockholm/Helsinki
- Competitive compensation and benefits
- A people-first company culture built on trust, curiosity, and impact.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
If this sounds like a perfect fit for you, please send us your application no later than 24th May 2025 ? The application needs to include: A Resume and a Cover Letter
Director, Brands & Marketing - Janne Jacobsen (janne.jacobsen@schibsted.com
) is happy to answer any question you might have about the role. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, you can reach out to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner - Clayton Don Corda (clayton.don.corda@schibsted.com
) We'll review applications on an ongoing basis.
We're looking forward to hearing from you!
FINN, Blocket, DBA, Bilbasen, Oikotie & Tori. Did you spot any familiar names? Then you already know a bit about Schibsted Marketplaces! Our team spans across the Nordics and Poland, united by a shared passion for our work and to foster a friendly and caring community. Curiosity, teamwork, problem-solving and continuous learning are the cornerstones of our culture.
Currently, we're embarking on an exciting journey to become a fully marketplace-focused company. Our mission is to empower people to make smart choices for themselves and future generations. To achieve this, we are committed to staying agile and proactive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape - shaping the future of digital marketplaces. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blocket AB
(org.nr 556610-3429), http://www.schibsted.com/ Arbetsplats
Schibsted Marketplaces Jobbnummer
9303775