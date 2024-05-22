Head of Trade Finance Sales
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about customers, sales, international trade and want to lead a unit of specialists with high competence?
We believe that people are at the heart of our organisation and our successful leaders enable us to realise our strategy.We are looking for a leader who: Has strong leadership skills with capability to lead by example, create an environment of trust, setting direction, inspiring, show courage and follows up.
Has several years of experience from working with Trade Finance products and corporate clients engaged in export/import. Good knowledge of letter of credits, guarantees, documentary collections and supply chain finance solutions.
Has proven track-record of increasing productivity and grow sales and income.
Is recognized for excellence in client interaction.
Is a role model and ambassador for Swedbank values Open, Simple and Caring.
Has communication and presentation skills in both English and Swedish.
Bachelor's or master's degree in a related field, or a great reason for not having one.
What will be your daily work in this role: Manage, participate and lead the Trade Finance Sales team in Stockholm and Gothenburg in their daily work.
Be part of the management team to develop and carry out strategic mid to long term goals for Trade Finance Sales.
Be operational and work towards our Trade Finance clients. Together with the sales team work proactive through data driven sales and enhance the relationship to clients through a risk advisory focus.
Create a business-driven unit with focus on profitability and strive to find solutions to our clients' needs, by being proactive towards customers as well as with internal parts to create long-lasting relationship, the best possible collaboration and an outstanding customer offer.
Drive, develop and execute on the Corporate Strategy agenda and together with your team make sure to develop our Trade Finance Sales to be the obvious first hand choice for the many and midsized corporates and selected Large corporate clients.
Work together with Trade Finance Services in handling customer interaction, executing the daily business and create positive word of mouth around Swedbanks Trade Finance offering.
Actively form, improve and develop processes and current ways of working to ensure that customer and business value is created through the services delivered.
Enhance the relationship to clients and grow or business through a risk advisory focus (data driven sales).
Maintain a high and healthy profitability and a sound risk level in own portfolio.
Ensuring a sustainable work climate and sustainable employees.
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"This is our team...we are a dedicated and successful team with many professional colleagues. We work with a proactive sales responsibility towards companies in both Swedbank and the savings banks, where we offer products based on the customers' needs. Our work is very much characterized by a proactive way of working to help customers make informed decisions. Internally, we work towards the client executive organization to jointly lift the Trade Finance business, often and preferably with other product specialists within, for example, FX and Cash Management. We as a team jointly maximizing customer value on a daily notice. In our team we value teamwork and expect you to be a strong team-player as well!
As leaders, we trust our people and delegate responsibility, we strive to build a team with an open, positive and transparent environment, where everyone can grow and have the possibility to learn from each other." Cornelia Reifeldt, your future manager.
We look forward to your application at14.08.2024 the latest.Location: Stockholm orGothenburg
Contacts:
Recruiting manager: Cornelia Reifeldt, +4676 146 86 85
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate against anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-LS1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Cornelia Reifeldt cornelia.reifeldt@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
8697520