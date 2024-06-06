Head of Technology Supplier Management
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 24649
#Leadership #SupplierManagement #ICT #StrategicPlanning #Innovation
Would you like to drive and continuously mature how we manage our ICT suppliers at Nordea? We are now looking for a Head of Technology Supplier Management to enable successful partnerships with our suppliers.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to Supplier & Service Delivery - a newly established unit focusing on interactions with suppliers, subsidiaries, as well as service delivery from the CTO organisation. In Technology Supplier Management, we enhance the output generated by Nordea and our suppliers by managing ICT suppliers and contracts for clarity, collaboration, and optimal outcomes. We deliver control and oversight through clear processes, tools, and reports and by educating and guiding the organisation on how to manage and govern suppliers.
As Head of Technology Supplier Management, you will lead a department of approximately 40 people, working with stakeholders across the Technology organisation to manage our critical and important ICT suppliers. Seize this unique opportunity to join us at a pivotal moment and play a crucial role in shaping the future of our organisation.
What you'll be doing:
* As a key member of the Supplier & Service Delivery leadership team you will collaborate closely with peers and relevant stakeholders across and outside of Technology to ensure supplier management is compliant with regulation and supports Nordea in achieving our Business Technology Strategy.
* Lead, develop, and motivate 5 direct reports (leaders) across Sweden, Denmark, and Poland.
* Continuously optimise how we operate within the 5 supplier management domains: financial management, contract management, risk management, performance management, and relationship management.
* Establish and maintain relationships with strategic suppliers.
* Ensure that our internal rules and operating model are updated and maintained in accordance with DORA regulation.
* Ensure appropriate reporting is created and delivered to internal stakeholders, 2nd and 3rd line functions, as well as towards regulators.
You'll join a multicultural team that is highly motivated to collaborate across and achieve the best outcome for all. The role can be based in Sweden (Stockholm), Poland (Gdynia), or Finland (Helsinki).
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
This is the right role for you if:
* You have a track record in leading multi-skilled teams, establishing mutually beneficial relationships, and managing suppliers in an IT environment.
* You would like to be part of Technology within one of Europe's biggest banks, where our institution prides itself on engineering solutions for our customers and colleagues, leveraging technology with and/or through our suppliers to deliver on Nordea's ambitious strategy.
* You have a passion for sustainability and are determined to include this in strategy and day-to-day decision-making.
* You have solid experience in setting a strategic direction and would govern the way we work with suppliers in Technology.
* You succeed by leading, inspiring, and empowering people to do great!
Your experience and background:
* Minimum of 10 years' experience with supplier management or similar in a relevant industry such as the financial sector, other regulated industries, and/or large international IT companies.
* Minimum 5 years in a leadership position with a proven track record of strategic decision-making.
* Exceptional strategic planning and business acumen with the ability to see the big picture.
* Superior interpersonal and stakeholder management skills, being able to navigate and collaborate across levels and the value chain.
* Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
* A creative thinker and strong problem-solver who has transformation skills, thrives in dynamic environments, and is adept at leading through change.
* Experience with Indian service providers is an advantage but not a must
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 23/06/2024.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "24649-42568319". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
8732948