Head Of Technical Support Emea (733804)
Ericsson AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-11
About this opportunity
Hardware Engineering is one of the three new Engineering Units in Business Area Networks, responsible for the end-to-end development for our Hardware products such as Radios and Transport products, including ASIC and FPGA development.
Customer Experience is the main interface between customers and our development teams in HW Engineering unit. Our aim is to drive product introduction of our portfolio by securing fast responsiveness and qualitative support and continuously striving for an improved customer experience.
We want to fundamentally change the way we look at Technical support in Design organization. We aim to create a network competence centric organization, where engineers create value in end-to-end flows, supporting our customers. The leadership and culture are built on customer centricity, achieved through collaboration, simplicity and relentless improvement of our common ways of working. If you share the vision, have a hunger to win and feel you can contribute to keeping EU Technical Support as one of Ericsson's competitive advantages then we welcome your application!
We are now looking for a line manager to head Sweden Product Support, where you will manage a team of highly proficient engineers supporting products in the field, for RAN/Radio/BB & site products.
Our mission is to provide an extra ordinary customer experience by securing network level competence with HW as the primary focus, reducing blocking issues and a well-defined communication strategy!!
You will work closely with other parts of Customer Experience in HW EU & I-RAN, as well as in design, System and Verification units, Services and Market Areas/Customer Units. You and your peers are encouraged to have a very tight co-operation, support each other's resource requests and to continuously learn from each other.
What you will do
Be part of the Leadership Team contributing towards the success of technical support community.
You will have the responsibility for (not limited to):
Building strong relations with partner organizations enabling cross collaboration and better alignment (Product engineering units, Service Delivery Units, Market Areas/Customer Units)
Strategy formulation with forward leaning approach, resulting in meeting the objective for HW Engineering unit.
Support the strategy execution with the goal to have better customer experience and improved efficiency
Cultivate a creative and learning culture to always improve and innovate
Competence gap analysis resulting in a dynamic action plan
Secure a fast and coordinated feedback flow towards R&D on product performance based on insights from field
Facilitate that experience of product performance in field is naturally integrated in early development flows.
Regular feedback and retrospectives to drive improvements across organizations
Using data analytics to enable faster troubleshooting
Identifying innovative ways & tools to break the complexity curve
Cross pollination by facilitating knowledge sharing sessions, OJT etc to enable the organization for network level competence
Secure staffing across all Product Support assignments including onsite activities
You will bring
Courageous leadership, providing clear direction and setting appropriate standards of behaviour through high integrity
Track record of taking lead/ownership of change initiatives
Cross-organization networking and collaboration skills - with extensive track record in establishing and developing contact networks into the Service Delivery Units, Market Areas and customers.
Well-structured with an ability to communicate and collaborate on various levels within and outside Ericsson
Transparency, listening skills and ability to empower and encourage people
Customer centric approach with passion to meet changing customer needs
Initiate and adopt innovation and change with a collaborative approach
Data driven approach with out of box thinking
Large degree of flexibility and willingness to take on different tasks.
Result oriented and find it stimulating to work with organizational change and teamwork/collaboration across the organizations.
Do you see yourself to be part of this dynamic team?
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
