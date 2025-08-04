Head of Technical Sales
2025-08-04
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
At Sinch, we're on a mission to help mobile operators thrive in a digital-first world. We're now looking for a Head of Technical Sales to lead our team of highly skilled and experienced Technical sales engineers in Sinch Operator Software.
As our Head of Technical Sales, you will also be a key contributor to boost sales of our evolving portfolio within messaging, charging, A2P monetization and Fraud & Security domain.
Responsible for delivering product demonstrations.
Networking with existing and potential clients.
Expanding sales territories and keeping an eye on all sales opportunities.
Attending seminars and trade exhibitions.
Conducting research, Increasing knowledge of technical products and providing training to staff.
Delivering excellent customer support and making appropriate suggestions for improvement.
Being a direct Line manager for team of highly skilled and experienced Technical sales engineers in Sinch Operator Software.
REQUIREMENTS
10+ years of experience in Technical sales.
Vast knowledge and experience in producing Technical proposals based on customer requirements.
Hands-on experience with Telecom Software Applications with specific focus on Messaging & Charging Products, A2P SMS Monetization and Fraud & Security solutions.
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
Willingness to travel upon request.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
