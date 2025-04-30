Head of Talent Acquisition
2025-04-30
The Head of Talent Acquisition is a key role for Voi's scale up plans and crucial for future growth internationally. The main task for the Head of Talent Acquisition and their team is to set up "best in class" processes and an organization to match the strategic initiatives. At Voi, you and your team have the opportunity to make a tangible difference and the success of your work will make a direct impact to the success of Voi's expansion. YOUR MISSION AT VOI Our current TA organisation of 8 people is today based in Stockholm, Barcelona, London & Berlin. The teams cover recruitment in engineering, commercial functions and warehouse operations. During 2024, the TA teams have hired approximately 500 employees. As the new Head of TA, you will report into the VP People & Culture and be an integral part of the People & Culture leadership team. You will have an important role in developing your organization and taking it to the next level in terms of processes & ways of working. Equally important is to continue building up strong relations with other intersecting business functions e.g. Business Control, Comp & Ben etc. Naturally, you will also build strong relationships with the senior leadership team at Voi.
This will include:
Lead and scale the Talent Acquisition function: Manage a team across multiple European cities, fostering collaboration, growth, and high performance.
Proactively identify unique skills and roles, and contribute to succession planning in order to future-proof the teams.
Design and implement strategic, data-driven hiring: Build standardized, scalable processes across all role types, integrating analytics and AI to optimize decisions.
Drive international and high-volume recruitment: Oversee hiring in key European markets, balancing volume hiring with executive search and niche roles.
Partner with leadership on workforce planning: Align recruitment with business goals by collaborating with senior leaders, HRBPs, and Finance.
Champion employer brand and candidate experience: Enhance branding and ensure inclusive, seamless experiences across the hiring journey.
Lead transformation and ensure compliance: Drive TA improvements and uphold legal and diversity standards across regions.
Drives relevant cross-team collaboration and delivers strategic initiatives to facilitate synergies between departments and regions.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
Proven leadership experience, ideally leading distributed Talent Acquisition teams across multiple markets.
Expertise in building structure and standardisation across diverse hiring areas (R&D, Commercial, Blue-collar and Leadership roles)
A successful track record of leading Talent Acquisition initiatives in multiple countries, particularly within the UK and DACH regions.
Strong project management and change leadership skills, with a proactive approach to driving and embedding new ways of working.
Deep understanding of the dynamics between volume hiring and targeted headhunting/search.
Ability to translate strategic and operational business needs into clear, actionable Talent Acquisition plans.
Hands-on experience managing high-volume recruitment in high-growth environments, ensuring both speed and quality.
A data-driven mindset with experience from utilising AI in shaping and advancing the Talent Acquisition analytics agenda.
Skilled in coaching and partnering with hiring managers, HR Business Partners and leadership teams to elevate the TA function and hiring outcomes.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility operator and one of the fastest growing scaleups
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and have a direct impact on Voi's expansion, growth and continued success
Work together with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution Ersättning
