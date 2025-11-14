Head Of Sales & Business Development At Dfds Professionals
2025-11-14
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced and motivated Head of Sales & Business Development to join our team in Gothenburg. In this role you will shape strategy, drive revenue, and build lasting customer relationships in the logistics staffing industry.
As part of our management team, you will lead an ambitious growth agenda and take our business into the future. Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, you will report directly to Fredrik Karlström, Managing Director. Key Responsibilities
Lead and execute the sales strategy to achieve ambitious growth targets in Sweden
Drive new business development by identifying and converting leads
Manage key accounts and customer tenders, ensuring competitive and accurate proposals
Manage sales budgets and be responsible for the Sales P&L in close cooperation with the Managing Director
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver exceptional customer service
Represent DFDS Professionals as part of the management team, influencing strategic decisions
Requirements
Proven track record in sales leadership within the staffing industry, ideally in logistics
Deep knowledge of the staffing industry in Sweden
Strong business development skills and ability to build long-term partnerships
Strong leadership skills with the ability to inspire, develop, and guide teams.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills
Innovative mindset with a passion for growth and customer success
Fluency in both English and Swedish, written and spoken
Working at DFDS
We are part of Europe's critical infrastructure and offer a workplace where innovation, sustainability and employee engagement are at the heart of everything we do. We encourage development, new thinking and the opportunity to make a difference.
With us, you can be yourself and develop in an organization that values diversity, inclusion and continuous improvement
We offer
A dynamic, international, and collaborative working environment
Opportunities for professional growth and development
A competitive compensation and benefits package, including a company car
Are we a match? Then what are you waiting for? Apply Now.
Ready to take the lead? Apply no later than December 12 - preferably earlier, as we review applications on an ongoing basis. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email. All applications will be treated in confidence. For any questions regarding the position, please contact Fredrik Karlström, Managing Director, phone +46 739 022 801 or frkar@dfds.com
.
About DFDS Professionals DFDS Professionals is a recruitment and staffing service within the DFDS Group, aiming to be the natural choice for professionals within logistics and industry in Sweden. We provide competent and engaged consultants and staffing solutions, helping our customers recruit the right talent for the future. We offer value through flexible business models, experienced employees, and operational knowledge. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-12
Fredrik Karlström frkar@dfds.com
