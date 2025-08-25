Head of Quality and Continuous Improvement
Head of Quality and Continuous Improvement - Epiroc Electrification Solutions
Are you passionate about driving product quality and customer satisfaction in cutting-edge electrification technologies? Do you thrive on solving complex technical challenges while building a culture of excellence? Are you ready to shape the future of mining and construction through innovation and sustainability?
Our Epiroc Electrification Solutions (EES) division is seeking an experienced and strategic Head of Quality and Continuous Improvement to define and lead our quality and reliability strategy across our electrified portfolio, which covers battery systems, chargers and electrification infrastructure products.
About the role
As Head of Quality and Continuous Improvement, you will be at the core of EES's efforts to provide the world's greenest machines and deliver advanced electrification systems that support our customers' decarbonization journeys. You will be responsible for defining and executing the quality and reliability strategy for EES products, ensuring robustness, reducing warranty costs, and increasing customer satisfaction.
This position blends hands-on problem solving, strategic cross-functional collaboration, and data-driven decision-making to improve the reliability and durability of our products across their lifecycle and improve customers' satisfaction.
This role is a key position in our Electrification strategic initiative, reporting directly to the Vice President of Electrification and working closely with key stakeholders across Engineering, Marketing, Operations, Quality, Supply chain, Finance, R&D, Customer Centers, and field service teams globally.
Key responsibilities
• Define and execute the quality and reliability strategy for EES's electrification portfolio.
• Work with stakeholders and customer centers to address and resolve quality issues efficiently.
• Lead root cause analysis using structured problem solving (8D, DMAIC) and coordinate corrective/preventive actions.
• Drive continuous improvement through analysis of performance data, customer feedback, warranty claims, and field reports.
• Coordinate quality improvement campaigns and prioritize Corrective & Preventive Actions across internal and external teams
• Develop post-launch lifecycle analytics to track KPIs such as MTBF, RMA rates, and failure trends.
• Develop and implement reliability testing protocols (e.g., HALT/HASS, FMEA) and contribute to design for reliability and manufacturability standards.
• Create feedback loops from pilot deployments and formalize customer feedback processes.
• Lead Technology Readiness Level (TRL) and Product Readiness Level (PRL) maturity assessments to ensure readiness and risk alignment in new product development.
• Act as a key gatekeeper during New Product Development (NPD) reviews and oversee robust field validation pilots.
• Lead Verification & Validation (V&V) activities in collaboration with R&D and industrialization.
• Promote a culture of quality and continuous improvement through training, coaching, and transparent communication.
Experience and requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical, Mechanical, or Automotive Engineering.
• 10+ years in quality, reliability, or product development roles within electrification, automotive, or industrial machinery sectors.
• Proven track record in reducing warranty costs and improving product reliability.
• Certifications such as ASQ CRE/CQE or Six Sigma Black Belt are highly desirable.
• Experience in fast-paced, innovation-driven environments, working cross-functionally and with a customer-centric mindset.
• Familiarity with battery systems, electric drivetrains, and embedded systems.
• Proficiency in reliability metrics and tools (e.g., FMEA, HALT, MTBF tracking, lifecycle monitoring).
• Fluency in English is required, both written and verbally. Other languages are a plus.
Location and travel
Örebro, Sweden
Stockholm, Sweden (with weekly commute to Örebro)
30% international travel expected.
Epiroc provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetics.
