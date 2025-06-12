Head of Project Office
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
As Head of Project Office within Fighter Aircraft Armament, you will lead and develop a team of project managers to ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to high quality standards. You will drive operational excellence by coordinating activities, streamlining processes, and fostering continuous improvement.
A key part of your role is to build your team's intercultural competence for effective collaboration with international suppliers. You will mentor project managers, helping them confidently manage complex international projects. Additionally, you will maintain strong relationships with stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and collaboration. You will provide hands-on support to project managers and lead project steering, planning, and follow-up.
Key responsibilities:
* Lead and mentor your team with value-driven leadership.
* Coordinate operational activities and drive improvements.
* Build strong stakeholder relationships domestically and internationally.
* Support project managers in complex project delivery.
* Promote a diverse and inclusive team culture.
Your Profile
You are an experienced leader with a strong track record in managing complex projects and developing teams. You have a passion for project management and mentoring, and thrive in international, cross-cultural environments. Your leadership is values-driven, promoting a positive and ethical work climate.
You have solid expertise in delivering projects on time, within budget, and with high quality. You know various project management methodologies like Agile and Waterfall and can adapt to project needs. Your risk management and problem-solving skills are strong, and you focus on process efficiency and continuous improvement.
Excellent communication skills enable you to clearly convey project status and risks to all stakeholders. You are skilled at building and maintaining relationships internally and externally. You also meet requirements for necessary security clearance.
Your qualifications include:
* Proven leadership in project environments.
* Strong mentoring and team development skills.
* Experience working with international, diverse teams.
* Values-driven and ethical leadership.
* Expertise in complex project delivery.
* Knowledge of multiple project management methods.
* Proactive risk and problem management.
* Focus on efficiency and continuous improvement.
* Excellent communication and relationship-building skills.
* Ability to obtain required security clearance.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Ersättning
