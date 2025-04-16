Head of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
2025-04-16
SKF has been around for more than a century and today we are one of the world's largest global suppliers of bearings and supporting solutions for rotating equipment. Our products can be found literally everywhere in society. This means that we are an important part of the everyday lives of people and companies around the world.
In September of 2024, SKF announced the separation of its Automotive business, with the objective to build two world-leading businesses. The role you are applying for will be part of the automotive business. This means you will have the opportunity to be a part of shaping a new company aimed at meeting the needs of the transforming global automotive market.
Would you like to join us in shaping the future of motion?
We are now looking for a
Head of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
Automotive Business
Join our dynamic team and lead the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system to drive innovation and excellence. We are committed to maintaining robust support, continuous system availability, and aligning with our strategic objectives.
Key Responsibilities
Leading and executing the PLM strategy while supporting the global PLM community.
Oversee the creation, maintenance, and governance of product master data to ensure accuracy, consistency, and completeness across all systems and processes
Managing both internal specialists and external consultants.
Ensuring system uptime and availability.
Working across various business areas and representing PLM.
Overseeing all PLM-related applications with end-to-end responsibility.
Negotiating and executing yearly contracts on time.
Forecasting and operating within the allocated budget.
Ensuring delivery and performance from IT suppliers.
Deploying and re-deploying resources to meet business priorities.
Evaluating business risks and aligning with IT Risk Management processes.
Managing operational and project plans, SLAs, and budgets.
Requirements
A degree in Mechanical or Industrial Engineering, with additional certifications in General or Project Management preferred.
Extensive experience (+10 years) working with PLM systems (PTC Windchill), preferably in a senior PLM role.
Strong understanding of PLM concepts, hands-on experience with PLM services, and proficiency in the Software Development Life Cycle.
Proven ability to manage teams and lead PLM services.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
You will enjoy working here if you have
Strong abilities in leading and managing teams.
Excellent decision-making and problem-solving skills.
High level of adaptability and flexibility.
Strong skills in building and maintaining relationships.
Effective communication and negotiation skills.
Ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines.
Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills.
Exceptional stakeholder management skills and negotiation abilities
What You Can Expect
Collaboration across Product Master Data Domains.
Gaining a profound understanding of engineering processes.
Driving standardization and automation.
Evaluating and comparing multiple software tools.
Working with experts from around the world. Leading and inspiring across diverse cultures.
Join us to lead innovation and excellence in Product Lifecycle Management, driving global collaboration and strategic impact!
SKF is committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself. #weareSKF
Some additional information
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
You will report to the Head of Digital Engineering Automotive Business (located in Gothenburg, Sweden). For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Anna Barkin Johansson. Recruitment Expert EMEA, at Anna.Barkin.Johansson@skf.com
(please note that we can't accept applications via e-mail).
Is this you?
If the answer is yes, submit your application with your CV in English no later than April 30th, 2025.
At SKF, we are committed to promoting fairness and inclusivity throughout our recruitment process. To achieve this, we may include assessments and verify the information in your application in compliance with country-specific laws and regulations. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the recruiter.
