Head of Payment Products at Swedbank
Swedbank AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to lead development of future payment solutions at one of the leading banks in the Nordics?
Swedbank is looking for a senior leader who will take clear end-to-end ownership of our payment product portfolio – from strategy and prioritisation to delivery and measurable business outcomes. This is a role for someone who wants to deliver real value in a complex, highly regulated environment.
As Head of Payment Products, you are responsible for the payment products portfolio. Products included are domestic batch payments, single payments, international payments, bill payments, instant payments/Swish and cash. In the role you are part of the Product Sweden management team, also including account products, connectivity, infrastructure, partner integrations and business development. You set the direction, drive priorities, and ensure the bank delivers business and customer value, and regulatory outcomes.
Your responsibilities:
Define, evolve, and realize the product strategy and roadmap for the payments domain
Analyse and own decisions regarding direction, priorities, scope, and investments
Drive and stand behind difficult prioritisation decisions and trade-offs in a complex environment
Ensure strong execution across the full product lifecycle – from idea to realised value
Be accountable for profitability, cost follow-up, and business outcomes
Ensure regulatory compliance and drive regulatory initiatives
Own product, regulatory, and operational risks within the domain
Act as a clear owner and spokesperson for the payments domain, internally and externally
Build strong collaborations with business, IT, and other key stakeholders
Lead, coach, and develop a team of senior product owners
What is needed in this role:
Proven experience leading product organisations within financial services (payments experience is highly valued)
Strong ability to deliver results in a matrix organisation
Experience working closely with technology in delivery-intensive environments
Ability to navigate and make decisions in complex, regulated settings
A structured and business-driven approach – you turn data into decisions and action
Ability to prioritise, make decisions, and stand by them, even under pressure
Experience collaborating with external partners and vendors (an established network is a plus)
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
A relevant academic degree in engineering, business, or similar
We are looking for someone who combines strategic thinking with strong execution capabilities and thrives in roles with significant responsibility.
As a leader, you are clear, confident, and have empathy – you set direction, create accountability, and build high-performing teams
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
work together with professional colleagues to deliver on our most challenging initiatives, maximise customer satisfaction, and contribute to Swedbank's position in society. As Head of Payment Products, you are responsible for the payment products portfolio. You set the direction, drive priorities, and ensure the bank delivers business and customer value, and regulatory outcomes." David Lidhagen, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 2026.08.24
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Recruiting manager: David Lidhagen
Please note that the selection process is expected to begin after the summer holiday period, applications will be reviewed from August onwards. We appreciate your patience and look forward to considering your application.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-MM1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-27382-19228". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9998194