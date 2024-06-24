Head of Outbound Logistics Engineering
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
At Outbound Logistics Engineering EMEA & Intercontinental, we are part of a global supply chain team that makes sure that the cars we build are delivered to our customers at the right place and in the right time. We're on a truly exciting transformation journey, working in a fast-paced global environment and reshaping the automotive world as we know it. Our mission is to drive the design and implementation of the most optimized vehicle distribution network for the Volvo Car Group and strategic affiliates.
Our business is radically transforming with the ambition to focus on electric vehicles, direct to consumer business, new commercial offers, and superior growth. This drives a distribution transformation which includes redesigning our EMEA and Intercontinental network. Would you lead this transformation?
What you will do
As a Head of Outbound Logistics Engineering within Supply Chain, you will be responsible to manage the team driving network optimization initiatives from idea generation to implementation to achieve the most optimized distribution from a cost, service, and sustainability perspective. Including:
• Setting ambitious performance targets for the cost and performance of vehicle transport and logistics at mid-term and budget horizon
• Build, with the team, a logistics strategy able to reach the targets validated short and long term.
• Conduct analysis of sales demographics, cost, lead time and CO2 and propose recommendation forward connected to sourcing's.
• Analyze and improve processes and way of working within the engineering teams, regionally as well as globally.
• Calculate OBL cost input estimates into future car programs in early phase and implement new car models in the industrialization phase.
• Develop the Outbound Engineering team with a strong focus on change management, increasing curiosity and skills development.
The key is to establish and leverage strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders. This function is critical in the success of managing the finished vehicle distribution, and in assuring that vehicles are delivered to customers on time, every time, and with good quality.
You and your skills
• University degree within engineering or Business, with in major in Supply Chain Management
• Experience in managing logistics engineering teams
• Good knowledge of the European Vehicle transport and logistics market and key players
• Project management skills
• Fluent in English (written/spoken)
• High business acumen
• Experience of negotiations
• Experience of transport sourcing processes and closely collaborate with procurement
On a personal level
Skills and experiences are important, but personality is key! We need someone with high inner drive, a positive mindset, a willingness to learn and a can-do attitude! We believe that you build partnerships and work collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives, consistently achieve results and are actively seeking new ways to grow. Other skills you have are:
• You are structured and driven by a logical and analytical thinking
• Performance driven
• Management skills to clarify the strategy for your team and define the steps to get there
• Communication skills and ability to develop and maintain cross-functional and global networks
• Make sense of complex, high quantity information
• Comfortable to present to senior management
• You take ownership and can balance between different interests
• Ability to prioritize in a high demanding area
Location
Volvo Cars Head Office - Gothenburg
Sounds like you?
If you want to learn more about this position reach out to hiring Manager Guy Lederer at guy.lederer@volvocars.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact the Senior Talent Acquisition Partner - martina.damis@volvocars.com
Interviews will be held continuously. Let us know why you think you would be an ideal fit for this role in your application letter! We want your application in English at the latest 26th July, 2024
Please note that due to GDPR, applications via email will not be accepted. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71534-42623045". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
John Rose 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8766442