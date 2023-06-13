Head of OEM Finance at Volvo Construction Equipment
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Eskilstuna
2023-06-13
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Flen
, Örebro
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
How do you feel about being our most important wingman? Do you want to take on an exciting role with stimulating work in a world leading operation? Do you want to make a difference and guide us towards a sustainable future? Do you have a talent for communication and people as well as strong financial skills? If you find this attractive - keep on reading! We are looking for our next Head of OEM Finance and hope it will be you!
This is your role
As Head of OEM Finance at Volvo Construction Equipment in Eskilstuna, you will have a key role in the on-going transformation of the business. You will be a true business partner to the management of all parts of the organization, including Operations, Technology and Purchasing, locally as well as globally, to drive and support financial business performance, risk management and value creation.
You have a responsibility to develop, implement and manage policies and guidelines in relation to; forecasting, financial ratios, performance indicators, cost calculations, working capital management and investments. These are important parts of your everyday work. To assist you, you have a team of eleven committed direct reports. You will be responsible for leading and developing your department to ensure that we can assist the business with correct information to make valid decisions.
You will be a member of the Operations Eskilstuna Management Team.
This is you
We are looking for someone that wants to contribute to our exciting transformation journey. You need energy and drive. You are used to having wide responsibilities, both strategic and operational, and supporting your colleagues with well-supported data and reasoning for better prioritization and decision-making.
A curious, down to earth person with analytical ability, who can bring different perspectives and have a strong drive to inspire and carry forward your solid business understanding to others. Having daily interactions with multiple stakeholders excites you, meaning you also have great people skills, an ability to build trusting relationships and feel comfortable with prioritizing your wide range of responsibilities.
You will need the following to have a good foundation for becoming successful in this position:
Experience from a leadership role in a manufacturing environment
A university degree within finance or equivalent
Knowledge of SAP will definitely help you get started.
You communicate fluently in English and have the willingness and ambition to learn Swedish apace.
This is us
Volvo Construction Equipment 's global core plant for driveline components, such as transmissions and axles, in Eskilstuna is a versatile operation with over 1100 team members. We are all part of the manufacturing of high tech machines that brings value to societies all over the world. We believe in a sustainable future and work with our customers to build the world we want to live in. To turn this into reality, we are now looking for a new colleague who wants to be part of our journey towards becoming the best component plant in the world, as a member of our management team. Within Volvo Group there are great possibilities for personal growth.
Do you want to know more?
Do not hesitate to contact me:
Anders Bergstrand, Head of Operations & Site Eskilstuna, +46 76 94 09 987
Trade union:
Kicki Höller, Unionen, +46 16 541 44 44
Patrik Sandberg, Akademikerna, +46 73 558 53 45
Pasi Järvelä, Ledarna, +46 16 541 56 82
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
631 85 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
7875942