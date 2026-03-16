Head of Middleware
Coretura AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-16
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A supportive leadership role with real impact
We are looking for a Head of Middleware who wants to lead a talented team and help shape how our platform grows. This is a peoplefocused leadership role where you create clarity, support your teams, and enable strong collaboration across the organization.
You will work closely with our Middleware Lab Lead, who is the technical leader for the team. This means you don't need to be the deepest technical expert - the Lab Lead takes the daytoday technical ownership. Your focus will be on providing direction, structure, and the right conditions for people and the platform to thrive.
About the role
As Head of Middleware, you will:
Lead and support managers and senior specialists
Create clear goals, ways of working, and a positive team environment
Help the Middleware Lab Lead succeed by giving mandate, priorities, and guidance
Represent the lab in crossfunctional collaborations
Ensure that middleware evolves in line with our product and platform strategy
Foster a culture of trust, inclusion, and continuous learning
This is a great role for someone who enjoys bringing people together, supporting experts, and creating longterm clarity.
Who you are
We believe you might feel excited about this role if you:
Enjoy leading others and helping leaders grow
Communicate clearly and build relationships easily
Appreciate working in a supportive and collaborative environment
Feel comfortable guiding technical topics without needing to be "handson"
Value structure, transparency, and teamwork
Have experience from platform, middleware, software, or system environments
Background in automotive or industrial systems is welcome but not required.
Most importantly, you are someone who leads with empathy, confidence, and clarity - and who believes that strong results come from strong collaboration.
Why join Coretura?
At Coretura, you will:
Be part of a company building meaningful, realworld solutions
Lead a capable team together with a dedicated technical leader
Work in an environment that values balance, inclusion, and shared success
Have room to influence how we work and how our platform evolves
We believe in supportive leadership, open communication, and creating a workplace where people can grow and feel safe bringing their ideas forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7395539-1895819". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coretura AB
(org.nr 559479-2094), https://career.coretura.com
Bror Nilssons gata 12 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Coretura Jobbnummer
9800713