Head of Middleware

Coretura AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2026-03-16


Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Coretura AB i Göteborg

A supportive leadership role with real impact
We are looking for a Head of Middleware who wants to lead a talented team and help shape how our platform grows. This is a peoplefocused leadership role where you create clarity, support your teams, and enable strong collaboration across the organization.
You will work closely with our Middleware Lab Lead, who is the technical leader for the team. This means you don't need to be the deepest technical expert - the Lab Lead takes the daytoday technical ownership. Your focus will be on providing direction, structure, and the right conditions for people and the platform to thrive.

About the role
As Head of Middleware, you will:

Lead and support managers and senior specialists

Create clear goals, ways of working, and a positive team environment

Help the Middleware Lab Lead succeed by giving mandate, priorities, and guidance

Represent the lab in crossfunctional collaborations

Ensure that middleware evolves in line with our product and platform strategy

Foster a culture of trust, inclusion, and continuous learning

This is a great role for someone who enjoys bringing people together, supporting experts, and creating longterm clarity.

Who you are
We believe you might feel excited about this role if you:

Enjoy leading others and helping leaders grow

Communicate clearly and build relationships easily

Appreciate working in a supportive and collaborative environment

Feel comfortable guiding technical topics without needing to be "handson"

Value structure, transparency, and teamwork

Have experience from platform, middleware, software, or system environments

Background in automotive or industrial systems is welcome but not required.
Most importantly, you are someone who leads with empathy, confidence, and clarity - and who believes that strong results come from strong collaboration.

Why join Coretura?
At Coretura, you will:

Be part of a company building meaningful, realworld solutions

Lead a capable team together with a dedicated technical leader

Work in an environment that values balance, inclusion, and shared success

Have room to influence how we work and how our platform evolves

We believe in supportive leadership, open communication, and creating a workplace where people can grow and feel safe bringing their ideas forward.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7395539-1895819".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Coretura AB (org.nr 559479-2094), https://career.coretura.com
Bror Nilssons gata 12 (visa karta)
417 55  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Coretura

Jobbnummer
9800713

Prenumerera på jobb från Coretura AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Coretura AB: