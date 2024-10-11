Head of IT Procurement
2024-10-11
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Are you ready to guide our IT procurement towards a fossil-free future? As the Head of IT Procurement at Vattenfall, you will play a crucial role in our mission to achieve fossil-free living within one generation. Your expertise will help us secure the innovative technologies and services needed to drive our sustainability goals. By joining our team, you will be at the forefront of the energy transition, ensuring that our IT landscape is both cutting-edge and environmentally sustainable.
What will you do?
In your role as head of the team, you are expected to lead your team with vision and foster a culture of inclusiveness and empower as well as coach your team to excel. You will develop, engage and inspire a highly engaged and qualified team which consists of approximately 10 FTE based in Amsterdam, Stockholm and Berlin.
You will be responsible for creating and executing the IT Procurement strategy in close collaboration with the IT department and all business areas across Vattenfall.
Your overall objective is to secure the supply and negotiate best value for money contracts. Sourcing & Procurement of IT/OT, software, hardware and related services has been identified as procurement categories to focus on. Furthermore, there is a significant procurement spend involved and the digitalization journey of Vattenfall needs to be fully supported by the right supplier base.
Your main focus will be:
Develop and communicate a clear vision for the team, ensuring efficient and consistent prioritization
Develop a category management driven team with focus on IT/OT, Software, Hardware which is fully aligned with the overall corporate objectives and procurement strategy, ensuring long-term business success and technological innovation advantages.
Work in close cooperation with the IT and business teams and ensure the procurement strategies developed are anchored with all relevant stakeholders.
Ensure that the procurement processes for IT & OT are performed with excellence
Recommend and advocate industry trends, best practices and future-proof architecture
Capture synergies in terms of resources and spend with other procurement departments
Lead and coordinate your team by distributing tasks, providing direction, and inspiring them to meet and exceed objectives
Provide mentorship and guidance to colleagues, fostering an environment of growth and professional development while enhancing team capabilities and expertise.
Qualifications
Who are you?
You recognize yourself as an active, open and positive leader, who enjoys team effort over individual success. Ideally you have a relevant academic degree (or equivalent) and experience in a similar position. A track record of successful leadership in constantly changing and challenging international corporate environments is favourable. You possess strong English communication skills, both verbal and written.
Furthermore you bring:
Knowledge of global (IT) markets, current trends in procurement, and best practices
Ability to work in large and complex organisations and to handle internal and external interfaces effectively
Courage to speak up and embrace challenges with a drive to seek value-adding solutions
Analytical skills and a didactical talent to abstract complex matters into impactful communication suitable for an executive audience
A focus on integrity, at all times
The talent to lead and drive change in an organisation
Location:
You can choose to be based in Amsterdam or Stockholm. We are only considering candidates already living and working nearby any of these locations.
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, 7th November, 2024. An assessment centre will be part of your job application. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Folmer Koper, folmer1.koper@vattenfall.com
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
