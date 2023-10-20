Head of IT for Rönnskär
2023-10-20
Do you want to enable people, improve business with leading technology and work in an organization characterized by care for people, the environment and society?
Join us on our digital transformation journey, apply now!
Description
We are looking for a dedicated and professional leader for our IT Department at Rönnskär for Boliden Group. Rönnskär in Skelleftehamn is one of the world's most efficient copper smelters. This is made possible in great part by IT, with the overall mission to enable automation, digitalization and provide IT users with a modern and trouble-free IT environment.
As an IT manager you will be part of and have an essential role in our digitalization journey, in projects at the group as well as at the local level. You will also lead, develop and streamline the IT Services and their processes at Rönnskär. This is to ensure stable, efficient and secure IT delivery in accordance with the needs of the operation, improving safety and sustainability.
Our IT Services includes networks, infrastructure, applications, reporting and analytical services. We work with everything from building wireless and LTE networks for remote operated machines to developing the next generation of data warehouses to enable AI applications.
Key responsibilities:
Participate in stakeholder dialogues, digitalization projects and engage in strategic planning with the management team
Lead and manage a team of IT professionals specialized in different areas
Close contact with our internal customers to ensure that we deliver our services according to their needs and requirements
Enable and develop IT infrastructure and solutions for a stable, efficient and secure IT delivery for production and administration
Help with the operational IT work from time to time
Close collaboration with colleagues, together you will lead the work towards the next generation of sustainable mining
You will work on site at Rönnskär in Skelleftehamn, have skilled colleagues around our sites in Finland, Ireland, Norway and Sweden, and a coaching and supportive manager at the headquarter in Stockholm. As a group function with operations in several countries, there are occasional business trips.
Qualifications
We believe you have a talent for leadership and management, with the ability to take ownership and work independently. You understand and apply strategies, can analyze and handle complex information and contribute to solutions from an overall perspective. With self-awareness, integrity, care for people and operations and good communication skills, you can create trust and lead a diverse team. You are also organized, leading and working towards common goals.
Key requirements:
A college or university degree in computer science, engineering or equivalent skills
People management and leadership
Experience of working with digitalization in the industry
Experience of project management and work in projects
Experience of working in a global matrix organization
Proficiency in Swedish and English, spoken and written
Driver's license for passenger car
Apply now with your CV until Sunday 19 November 2023. Every journey in Boliden is different, what could yours look like?
Offer
We are happy to help and welcome you to Boliden. We prioritize providing our new employees with a supportive onboarding process to ensure a good introduction to our team and company culture characterized by care, courage and responsibility. For your dedication we offer good benefits and great opportunities to make the most of your potential. Join Boliden and help build the future of mining and metals!
Contact us
Do you want to know more about the role and requirements please contact me, Yalda Hosseini, Head of IT Business Area Smelters, yalda.hosseini@boliden.com
. I appreciate your interest!
Questions about applying are answered by Terese Lindholm, Talent Acquisition Partner, +46 70 508 69 43.
Trade union information is available from Ditte Möller Lasskogen, SACO, +46 910 70 42 40, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.
Learn more about us here: https://www.boliden.com/operations/smelters/boliden-ronnskar
