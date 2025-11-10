Head of Internal Audit
Viaplay Group Sweden AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Viaplay Group Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Örebro
, Växjö
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, and TV channels. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
Right now, we're searching for a Head of Internal Audit to join the Internal Audit team at our head office in Stockholm -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role Internal Audit assists management and the Board of Directors of Viaplay Group by providing an independent assessment of governance, risk management, and controls processes. We report to the Audit Committee and are a team of two - this Head of Internal Auditor role and the Senior Internal Auditor. The Head of Internal Audit plays an important role in further developing the Internal Audit function. As we are a small team, the role involves both managerial responsibilities and strategically planning and executing audits. The Head of Internal Audit will also possess the balance of independently challenging management's risk and control practices while employing a consultative and hands-on approach to give recommendations.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Lead and manage the Internal Audit function, including one direct report.
Lead and coordinate risk assessment to support development of the annual audit plan.
Bring a systematic and disciplined approach to internal audit procedures that will enable the organization to improve the effectiveness of internal controls, risk management and governance processes.
Ensure a reporting structure suitable for Audit Committee, Board of Directors and Group Executive Management.
Build successful relationships with business leaders to provide value-added consultation to strengthen operational effectiveness and promote best practices and to have a team-based focus and understand the importance of working together with different stakeholders to achieve the goals.
Manage and conduct audit reviews through the full audit cycle, including detailed risk assessment, evaluation of controls, assessment of operational effectiveness, documentation of work conducted, preparation and presentation of audit results, recommend actions and suggestions of improvement.
What we're looking for
In order to thrive in this role, we do believe you have experience in the following.
As Viaplay's operation is continuously evolving, the Head of Internal Audit's curiosity and willingness to learn and adapt are essential to succeed here as well as the ability to be flexible and proactive. The right candidate possesses a high level of integrity, trustworthiness and strong business ethics. It is a prerequisite that the candidate has prior experience from similar positions. The candidate is a strategic thinker who can communicate effectively and work cross-functionally. Strong interpersonal skills are important as well as the ability to quickly understand and build trust in different contexts. It is important that the Head of Internal Audit is able to quickly gain trust and create relationships within the organization.
Successful candidates also meet the following requirements:
Solid experience as senior internal audit manager, Head of Internal Audit or similar, 5-10 years of relevant experience
Solid experience from close interactions with senior stakeholders, including Executive Management and Board of Directors
Experience from working in a larger, dynamic, preferably Nordic organization
Relevant academic degree
Fluency in English and excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
Strong analytical skills and high attention to detail
Well-organized with a structured way of working
Ability to manage and interact with multiple stakeholders across the organization
It's a bonus if you have:
Previous experience from entertainment, streaming or consumer near industries
Certified Internal Auditor (CIA)
Fluency in Swedish
What we offer you
We've got you covered! 30 days of paid vacation every year, an attractive pension and insurance scheme, and generous parental leave pay lift. Your wellbeing matters. We provide you with various wellbeing initiatives including wellness allowance. A safe space to grow and up-skill. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development. Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including series & viewing events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit playtoday If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position. Want to learn more about who we are and what we do?Check out our careers pageorfollow us on Instagram! We're only ever a few clicks away. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Viaplay Group Sweden AB
(org.nr 556304-7041), https://www.viaplaygroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Viaplay Group Kontakt
Julia Eklöf julia.eklof@viaplaygroup.com Jobbnummer
9596797