Head of HR, Ringtail Interactive AB
2024-01-02
Exciting opportunity as Head of HR at Ringtail Interactive
As a company, Ringtail Interactive has been active since late 2017. During 2022, we made the move from 'start-up' to what we're terming a 'scale-up'. We have seen rapid growth during the last 12 months and expect this growth to continue for the next years to come.
The team here at Ringtail Interactive aren't just excited about what we're building - we genuinely believe we're creating something that will change the landscape of gaming for decades to come. We take pride in being described as "disruptive by design", but only when it comes to our projects. When it comes to our teams and peers, we have our sights firmly set on making Ringtail an aspirational place to be. We want to challenge the norms when it comes to people practices, we want to ensure that we all grow together equally and to do so through using lens of mutual respect, flexibility, and transparency.
Description of your main responsibilities
As Head of HR, you will ensure that Ringtail Interactive 's HR function gets a solid foundation, applying all relevant HR-aspects for the business to succeed, as well as creating a sustainable and modern HR roadmap for the future. The role is strategic as well as both tactical and operative in the sense that you need to adapt to the business needs at hand and act on current events as well as be involved in more long-term planning.
Designing the company 's HR strategy so it is in alignment with the business goals.
Set the company 's HR structure for how to Attract, Recruit, Develop, Retain and Exit employees.
Be responsible for the HR strategic, tactical, and operative support to employees and managers.
Develop and implement HR activities and applications, including payroll.
Develop management/leadership teams and their organizations/teams.
Strengthening company culture and employee experience.
Assist and proactively coach managers in building competitive teams.
Implement and anchor HR initiatives, concepts, processes, and policies. This includes compensation and benefits/payroll, HR compliance, culture, and labor relations.
Using data to influence decisions and set HR 's KPIs.
Responsibility for Ringtail HR team.
What we expect from you
At least 8 years proven experience as a HR Manager/Head of HR/HR Business Partner and/or similar HR tasks.
Proven track record from working broadly with HR, ability to build and set the PEOPLE framework.
Previous experience in being a part of a management team.
Previous experience of working in an international and fast-moving environment.
Experience from working in the Tech industry is desirable.
Good knowledge of Swedish labor law, and a basic understanding of international labor law is desirable.
Good knowledge of MS Office applications.
Advanced level in Swedish and English, both written and verbally.
As a person you are forward thinking, goal-oriented, empathic and possess strong communication and interpersonal skills. You have an ability to be responsive and persuasive at all levels of an organization. You are collaborative, curious and have a positive mindset.
As a leader you are balanced, driven and coach your team and the management through complex issues and make recommendations that are consistent with HR strategies, policies, procedures, and employment laws. Others would describe you as a dynamic, positive, and flexible team player with a natural ability to lead others. The Ringtail Interactive environment is characterized by fast growth, high rate of work, and an international atmosphere. We believe you enjoy the diversity and cultural aspects of such an international environment and have a personality suited for the challenges this holds. You will have the possibility to effect and take part in developing our leaders as well as implementing new routines and processes to help the organization develop and grow according to our values and behaviors.
Application process
In this recruitment Ringtail Interactive collaborate with Wise Professionals. For any questions regarding the process, please contact Recruitment Consultant, Oscar Dahl at Oscar.Dahl@wise.se
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Therefore, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible as the position may be filled sooner. We are unable to accept applications via regular email. You can simply apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile at www.wise.se
along with answering a few selection questions. In the next step, you receive two competency tests on problem solving and personal traits. We choose to test early in the interview process to ensure an objective and non-discriminatory candidate selection.
