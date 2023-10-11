Head of Hardware design 2
Ericsson AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
In Q3 2022, Business Area Networks announced changes to support our contribution to the company strategy in extending leadership in mobile networks. The principles behind this transformation of Business Area Networks are to strengthen end-to-end development of our market leading products, simplify the development flows and processes, empower our developer community, and ensure our sustainable long-term competitiveness by aligning technology and strategy. To accomplish this and in entering the next phase of our evolution of R&D, we are transforming the Development Unit Networks (DNEW) unit into three new engineering units.
Hardware Engineering is one of the three new Engineering Units in Business Area Networks, responsible for the end-to-end development for our Radios and Transport products, including ASIC and FPGA development, as well as optimization of integrated software development flows.
Product Engineering Unit Radio is a new unit within HW Engineering, largely based on today's PDU Radio, responsible for development, release, maintenance and quality assurance of Ericsson Radio Portfolio. Further, PEU Radio is responsible to secure technology for future platforms and products, including technology strategy and specification of components, modules and ASICs that future products will be based upon. Driving the responsibilities of PEU Radio will be done with tight collaboration within HW Engineering Unit in general and with PEU Silicon and PEU Radio Unit Software in particular.
Radio Product Sweden is the organization within Product Engineering Unit Radio that are responsible for all Radio product development in Sweden including the responsibility for the most advanced and largest projects in which we introduce our new digital ASIC's and set the product architecture for our next Radio product family/generation.
About this opportunity
As Head of HW Design 2, you will be a member of the RPSE Leadership Team and be part of an organization instrumental for Ericsson's overall competitiveness, technology leadership & group profitability.
HW2 is responsible for systemization and design of Filter and Antennas to Remote Radio and Massive MIMO Radio's. The organization has 60 employees and is divided in three sections.
You are expected to have excellent leadership and general management skills to be able to focus on strategic and operational topics in parallel, have good supplier and customer understanding and drive your area with a thorough technical leadership, willingness to change and a strong business focus. Furthermore, with dependencies to multiple other parts of Ericsson (both within and outside of PEU Radio), you will need to have a collaborative attitude with focus on solving problems and challenges and not let organizational structures be a barrier. You will also be part of creating a strong, diverse and inclusive team culture throughout the PEU Radio organization.
What you will do
* Responsible for systemization and design of competitive Filter and Antenna products in close cooperation with our suppliers.
* Responsible for systemization and design of competitive site filters, like spectrum limitation filters.
* Responsible for the Technical Area Filter & Antenna (global pre-developments)
* Responsible for the Filter & Antenna global governance (process, methods, tools, and competence development)
* Responsible for Filter and Antenna Technology Strategy
* Lead, engage and inspire a large and multi-site organization and secure the right capabilities and competence development across the unit both short and long term
* Be an active and forward-leaning contributor in the RPSE leadership team and participate in defining longer term technology strategies and product roadmaps
* Be cost and TTM and Quality focused and drive efficiency initiatives throughout the development flow
You will bring
* Significant radio product development experience and proven leader of global large development organizations
* Strong domain knowledge to have the needed credibility with our teams, customers and suppliers.
* Strategic and big picture thinking, with the ability to focus on delivering on your contribution to Network R&D today and into the future.
* Authentic, courageous, and inspiring leadership with empathy and humanness, whilst building impactful teams and growing tomorrow's leaders
* Collaborates by default, including cross organizations, and looks to work together rather than compete, also holding your teams accountable for working as one Ericsson and BNEW
* Thrives on accountability, overcoming challenges with a can-do attitude and motivated to achieve beyond expectations
* Fact-based and timely decisions, stepping forward to make tough decisions even when paradoxes are present, details lacking, or the stakes are high
* Relevant university education
We welcome the opportunity to meet you!
What happens once you apply?
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English as soon as it is ready.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Note: Security clearance including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "734342-41974248". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Versha Sharma +46722975912 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8182209