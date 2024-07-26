Head of Group Business Control
2024-07-26
Deliver the results that drive change.
At Electrolux, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and perspectives so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come and join us as you are as we believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Come join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
This position reports to Head of Group Controlling, Accounting & Finance Development, who reports to the Group CFO. We are looking for an experienced leader in the field who defines the agenda and executes it with the team and across the business with a wide network of stakeholders. This role requires someone adaptable, collaborative and analytical with inspiring energy which engages colleagues and collaborators to achieve and deliver. You will also have the stamina essential to delivering results in both the short and long term leading the team to their best performance.
What you'll do:
The role is composed of three main themes: team management, perform and transform activities.
Team Management:
Leading a team of 6 professionals.
Continuously provides guidance, coaching and support to the team to create and sustain an open, learning and supportive team environment.
Ensure team is upskilled with the necessary skills and capabilities for the role and future growth.
Perform:
Responsible for driving the monthly and quarterly management reporting and analysis process, ensuring high quality decision support to Group Management and Board of Directors.
Drive the financial strategic planning including target setting (including targets for Long-Term Incentives) process within the Group, in order to provide financial insight on our strategic direction to Group Management and the Board. Including presentations and meetings with Group Management.
Lead the groups Forecasting and Annual planning processes, including Target setting (whereof Short-Term Incentives)
Control Group Common and the Group Staff & Functions costs, including global allocations.
Responsible for the group investment process (incl. tool) and gate keeper for investments going for approval by Group management or the Board of Directors.
Support scenario building & M&A activities.
Continuously optimize (automation, standardization, timeliness, data quality) the Group Business Control area.
Build strong networks and foster strong relationship with key stakeholders within the company, especially in the controlling community.
Transform:
Participate and guide various improvement projects within the controlling area. For example, Digital Financial Planning with global allocations, strategic planning, target setting, value driven planning
Drive visibility to provide complete functional cost reporting. Continuously improve forecasting, for example through Machine Learning etc for automation purposes.
Drive improvements in the groups 18 months rolling forecasting process.
Who you are:
Master's degree in economics, business management or finance.
A minimum of 10 years of business experience with solid proven track record within people management, Finance business partnering & controlling in an international environment.
Demonstrated ability to work with and manage a Finance function in a complex, changing environment and deliver value-added results to the organization
Strong stakeholder management, especially at a Senior Group Leadership Level with demonstrated ability to positively influence others
Strong networking and collaboration skills, proven experience of working effectively in a matrix and cross-functional environment
Self-directed, process-oriented, strong business acumen, attention to detail, quality and accuracy, ability to drive consensus in decision making and problem-solving, the ability to coach
Fluent in English. Any other language is an advantage.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden). We are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office! You will be a part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits include:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more on:
Electrolux Group: https://www.linkedin.com/company/electrolux/life/lifeatelectrolux
