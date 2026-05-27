Head of Group Accounting
0to9 AB (publ) / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 0to9 AB (publ) i Stockholm
About 0TO9
0TO9 is a fintech venture builder and strategic investor designed to redefine how financial giants are built. Founded in Stockholm in 2025 by serial entrepreneur Oliver Hildebrandt, we act as the "bank for entrepreneurship", providing the vital capital, compliance frameworks, and technical infrastructure that allow founders to move at hyper-speed. With a dual presence in Stockholm and Berlin and a rapidly expanding Nordic portfolio, we don't just invest in fintech, we build the foundation for its future.
The Role
We are looking for a Head of Group Accounting who excels at the intersection of operational excellence and strategic growth. At 0TO9, we move at the speed of venture building, and we need a leader who can maintain a flawless financial engine while architecting the systems of tomorrow. Leading an internal team of three Financial Accountants, you will hold ultimate accountability for the Group's financial integrity, from the precision of daily entries to the complexity of global consolidations.
What you will do
Drive and oversee the end-to-end accounting cycle, ensuring world-class quality in monthly, quarterly, and year-end closings for the entire Group.
Direct the Group consolidation process and statutory reporting, ensuring full alignment with international standards and internal KPIs.
Build and scale a high-performing finance function by leading, mentoring, and empowering the internal accounting team.
Act as the ultimate guardian of financial accuracy. You will design, implement, and own robust reconciliation frameworks that guarantee "audit-ready" data at all times.
Take full project ownership of the ERP system implementation, leveraging automation to enhance scalability and data-driven decision-making across the Group.
Proactively manage all statutory reporting, tax strategies, and VAT compliance, ensuring the Group remains ahead of regulatory requirements.
Act as a key advisor in supplier negotiations and lead cross-functional ad-hoc projects that support the company's long-term commercial objectives.
Lead the digital transformation of our financial reporting by leveraging AI to modernize legacy accounting methodologies and drive continuous process optimization.
Who you are
To succeed in this role, you need to be prestige-less. No task is too high or too low, one minute you are looking at the big picture, the next you are helping with coding and bookkeeping.
5-10 years of experience in a similar role, ideally within a fast-paced scaleup or a fintech environment.
You have a solid background in group accounting, preferably with hands-on knowledge of NetSuite.
You know how to build and lead a team, and you enjoy helping others grow.
You have a track record of automating manual tasks. If you already use AI to make your work more efficient, that's a huge plus.
You are incredibly accurate, organized, and thrive when things are moving fast. You understand that in a scaleup, being "hands-on" is the only way to get things done.
What we offer
A key role in the leading fintech venture builder.
A dynamic, international and fast-paced environment where your work makes a real impact.
The chance to build your own team and shape our accounting function from the ground up.
A beautiful office in the heart of Stockholm (nominated as Sweden's Most Beautiful Office 2025). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7750144-2020803". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 0to9 AB (publ)
(org.nr 556976-4110), https://jobs.0to9.com
Eriksbergsgatan 31 (visa karta
)
114 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
0TO9 Jobbnummer
9930947