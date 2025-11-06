Head of Global Real Estate
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
We are now looking for a new Head of Global Real Estate!
Global Real Estate team, is a group of specialist teams that design the playbook for how Ericsson executes real estate globally. They create standards, build tools, assure quality, and support the market areas and business areas on Portfolio Management, Building Projects Management, Workplace Experience (Workplace Services/Facility Management and Workplace Design, Occupational Health and Safety, Sustainability and Business Continuity Management) and Performance Excellence.
Head of Global Real Estate role belongs to Group Function Global Operations, reports to Head of Group Sourcing and is a part of Group Sourcing leadership team.
What you will do:
• Drive a competitive and flexible global real estate footprint, ensuring business proximity and efficiency in collaboration with the market area & business area Real
Estate teams. This includes driving harmonized workplace experience based on new technologies and innovation.
• Develop strategies and support the market areas and business areas in delivering an efficient workplace that responds to transforming business needs and
supports operations in a timely manner
• Follow up of market areas and business areas on relevant real estate related KPIs and cost metrics
• Thru working with the sourcing team, support and drive the contract renewals worldwide.
• Secure competence and lead the global team, manage budget.
• Collaborate with internal and external partners, such as People, IT, Sustainability and Brand
The skills you bring:
• University degree, preferably in areas relevant to real estate
• Extensive experience on real estate domains i.e. Workplace Design & Concepts, Strategy, Digitalization & Transformation, Portfolio Strategy, Workplace
Operations, Workplace Experience
• Transformation and leadership experience
• Experienced in general business and stakeholder management
Track record in driving results, conceptual thinking, new ways of working and change management
