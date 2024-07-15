Head of Global Procurement to ZetaDisplay in Malmö
Experis AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2024-07-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a hands-on and internationally experienced Head of Global Procurement to join our team in Malmö
Are you an experienced procurement professional with a passion for leading procurement activities across multiple international locations? We would love to hear from you! We are now looking for a Head of Procurement to our global Head office in Malmö. Please apply with your resume and a cover letter explaining why you would be the ideal candidate for this role.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a highly experienced international Procurement and Supply Chain Manager to join our team in Malmo. Reporting to the Group CFO, the ideal candidate will have a proven track record in implementing and managing procurement processes, working with suppliers, and coordinating procurement activities across multiple international locations. The ability to influence local procurement operations in a matrix organization and effectively lead as well as being highly organized and agile are enablers to succeed in this role. Experience in post-acquisition mergers and integrations across multiple countries will be considered a very positive asset. Finally the candidate will need to take a strategic approach but be able to roll his/her sleeves up and get things done when needed.
Main responsibilities
* Lead procurement activities for multiple international locations, ensuring all procurement processes are followed, and all contracts and agreements are in place. These include leading quarterly price negotiations with manufacturers, distributors, and service providers.
* Provide ad hoc support to the local operations
* Develop and maintain relationships with suppliers, negotiating favourable terms and conditions, and ensuring timely delivery of goods and services.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure procurement processes align with the company's overall strategy.
* Collaborate with the product department to ensure that the approved product list is up to date
* Monitor and manage the procurement budget, ensuring cost savings are achieved, and all procurement activities are carried out within budget constraints.
* Prepare and present reports on procurement market trends, procurement activities, supplier performance, and cost savings.
* Ensure compliance with the procurement playbook, procurement policies and procedures, local laws, and regulations.
* Stay up to date on market trends and industry developments, identifying opportunities for cost savings and process improvements.
* Carry out quarterly business reviews with key suppliers and track monthly supplier performance.
Your background
* Bachelor's degree ideally in procurement, supply chain management, or a related field. Will consider other disciplines.
* A minimum of 7 years' experience in international procurement, with a focus on group level procurement leadership.
* Proven experience at driving change, standardization and post-acquisition integration
* Experience in the digital signage industry or a related sector is preferred
* Experience managing some or all of the following categories:
* Flat Panel Displays, LED Displays
* Media Player and other AV Hardware
* Installation Services
* Pre-Installation services, Distribution and Logistics Services
* Outsourcing
* Indirect Procurement
* Ability to interpret supply contracts, SLA's and MSA's and negotiate these with a legal team at your disposal
* Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
* Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, deadline and target driven environment.
* Strong analytical skills, with the ability to identify cost savings and process improvements.
* Experience of using ERP systems (ideal NetSuite) and eProcurement tools; Microsoft Office, and other relevant tools.
* Fluency in English language, with experience working in multiple international locations.
We are waiting for your application!
In this recruitment process ZetaDisplay is assisted by Jefferson Wells.
For more information about the role, please contact Recruitment Consultant Patrik Nordberg (patrik.nordberg@jeffersonwells.se
, +46 703 774 607) or Recruitment Consultant Rikard Karlsson (rikard.karlsson@jeffersonwells.se
, +46 709 316 318) after August 5th.
Please apply by registering your CV at www.jeffersonwells.se
as soon as possible.
About ZetaDisplay
ZetaDisplay is an award winning, European leader in digital visual transformation. We operate at the cutting edge of digital signage development to create market leading solutions in partnership with our clients. As one of the largest full service digital signage solutions partners in Europe, we work across concepts, hardware and software solutions to empower businesses to captivate, connect and influence their audiences by meaningful visual experiences all across the world.
We work in close partnership with many of the biggest global brands, supporting them through the continual process of digitizing physical spaces, connecting big data, providing insights and aligning marketing- and business technologies with the development of cutting edge visual experience solutions. ZetaDisplay employs ~240 people across eight European countries. We currently manage more than 120,000 licensed installations in over 50 markets worldwide. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "075fd12e-b34e-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Zeta Displsy Kontakt
Patrik Nordberg 040-660 63 55 Jobbnummer
8802220