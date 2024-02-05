Head Of Eymsr, Pdm - Processes & Systems
2024-02-05
The section EYMS, is responsible for strategy, methods, and tools for a TRATON-wide product description, PDM. In close cooperation with the Scania-IT section IRC, we are responsible for ensuring that the OAS system can be used in the best possible way. We collaborate with all parts of the company and are at the forefront of the transformation of Scania & TRATON.
The assignment involves driving business needs regarding product description into solutions. The team transforms needs into requirements, following the case to solutions in OAS and delivering to customers.
As we are growing, we are forming a new group and are looking for a manager for this cross-functional area of responsibility.
Your tasks
Your main task will be to lead and support knowledgeable and committed employees in their cross-functional work to realize the team's and PDM VCT mission and goals. You are part of PDM VCT management team, together with all managers within EYMS (at R&D) and IRC (at IT). You will also coach a delivery team, containing of both EYMS- and IRC-individuals.
Further, you are expected to actively contribute to the development of the section and the VCT through work in its management team.
Your profile
• You need experience from management teams, project management of large projects, or other leadership experience. Documented development skills are needed, preferably from Scania, MAN, or Navistar.
• You have a good ability to lead and develop operations and staff. Experience from working in an agile environment with lean principles, in a team-based format, is desirable.
• You have a positive and responsible attitude, are communicative in words and writing, and have good collaborative skills.
• We value drive and commitment combined with unpretentiousness and helpfulness.
• Good knowledge of English written and oral is a requirement. Knowledge of Swedish and German is meritorious.
For more information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact the senior manager
Anna-Karin Berglund, EYMS, +46 8 553 89 223
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 18 February 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
