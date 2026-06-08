Embedded Software Developer - MedTech
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-08
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Do you want to develop embedded software for medical devices that improve and save lives?
Nexer Engineering is looking for Embedded Software Developers for assignments within the MedTech industry in Sweden.
The focus is on embedded software development in regulated environments, with strong emphasis on product quality, patient safety, risk management, and compliance with medical device standards.
Your role
You will work throughout the embedded software development lifecycle, contributing to the development of safety-critical medical devices and systems.
Responsibilities include:
Developing and maintaining embedded software for medical devices
Participating in software architecture and technical design activities
Working with software verification, validation, and unit testing
Contributing to risk management activities throughout the development process
Supporting regulatory compliance and software documentation activities
Collaborating closely with system engineers, quality teams, and cross-functional development teams
Ensuring compliance with applicable medical device standards and development processes
Your profile
Proven experience in embedded software development
Experience from the MedTech, Medical Device, Life Science, or other highly regulated industries
Strong programming skills in Embedded C and/or C++
Experience developing software for embedded systems
Understanding of software development in safety-critical or regulated environments
Experience with software verification, validation, and testing activities
Experience working throughout the complete software development lifecycle
Ability to work in multidisciplinary product development teams
Nice to have
Experience working according to IEC 62304
Knowledge of medical device development processes and regulatory requirements
Experience with risk management activities in product development
Experience working with quality management systems in regulated environments
Experience supporting audits, certifications, or regulatory submissions
Swedish language skills
Experience working within Swedish MedTech organizations
Why Nexer Engineering?
At Nexer Engineering, you will have the opportunity to work with innovative MedTech companies and contribute to products that have a direct impact on people's health and quality of life.
We offer long-term assignments, strong technical communities, and opportunities to develop your expertise within embedded software, safety-critical systems, and regulated product development.
Apply
If you have experience in embedded software development and MedTech environments, and want to work with advanced products in a highly regulated industry, we would like to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7859067-2040933". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345), https://nexergroup.teamtailor.com
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nexer Group Jobbnummer
9952171