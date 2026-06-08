Embedded Software Developer - MedTech

Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-06-08


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Do you want to develop embedded software for medical devices that improve and save lives?
Nexer Engineering is looking for Embedded Software Developers for assignments within the MedTech industry in Sweden.
The focus is on embedded software development in regulated environments, with strong emphasis on product quality, patient safety, risk management, and compliance with medical device standards.
Your role
You will work throughout the embedded software development lifecycle, contributing to the development of safety-critical medical devices and systems.
Responsibilities include:

Developing and maintaining embedded software for medical devices

Participating in software architecture and technical design activities

Working with software verification, validation, and unit testing

Contributing to risk management activities throughout the development process

Supporting regulatory compliance and software documentation activities

Collaborating closely with system engineers, quality teams, and cross-functional development teams

Ensuring compliance with applicable medical device standards and development processes

Your profile

Proven experience in embedded software development

Experience from the MedTech, Medical Device, Life Science, or other highly regulated industries

Strong programming skills in Embedded C and/or C++

Experience developing software for embedded systems

Understanding of software development in safety-critical or regulated environments

Experience with software verification, validation, and testing activities

Experience working throughout the complete software development lifecycle

Ability to work in multidisciplinary product development teams

Nice to have

Experience working according to IEC 62304

Knowledge of medical device development processes and regulatory requirements

Experience with risk management activities in product development

Experience working with quality management systems in regulated environments

Experience supporting audits, certifications, or regulatory submissions

Swedish language skills

Experience working within Swedish MedTech organizations

Why Nexer Engineering?
At Nexer Engineering, you will have the opportunity to work with innovative MedTech companies and contribute to products that have a direct impact on people's health and quality of life.
We offer long-term assignments, strong technical communities, and opportunities to develop your expertise within embedded software, safety-critical systems, and regulated product development.
Apply
If you have experience in embedded software development and MedTech environments, and want to work with advanced products in a highly regulated industry, we would like to hear from you.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7859067-2040933".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nexer AB (org.nr 556451-9345), https://nexergroup.teamtailor.com
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta)
417 56  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Nexer Group

Jobbnummer
9952171

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