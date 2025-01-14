Head of Enterprise Architecture
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
Electrolux Group is embarking on a digital transformation program across the globe and is enhancing Architectural skills to support the initiative. The architecture domain helps to leverage our IT assets to help realize the business goals.
As the Head of Enterprise Architecture, you will provide strategic insights for future plans, provide architectural oversight, govern, and innovate.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic leadership in driving enterprise architecture vision and ensuring alignment with the company's long-term goals. This includes fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration across the enterprise.
Build strong relationships with key stakeholders, including senior executives, to advocate for the architecture strategy and ensure buy-in across the organization.
Coordinate and align architectural strategies and roadmaps across different regions, ensuring consistency and addressing region-specific needs.
Provide architectural oversight across architecture domains - business, applications, data, infrastructure, cloud, security, and integration to reduce the technical debt, improve ROI and sustain scalable architecture.
Set architectural / technology principles, guidelines, and standards for all technology functions across Electrolux both global and regional.
Provide overall guidance / direction and collaborate in development of any needed Tech-specific architecture models across business capabilities and technology capabilities.
Evaluate cost and business benefit of proposed changes / enhancements to the tech architecture landscape.
Engage with project delivery teams to communicate and promote alignment with the Tech architecture.
Provide perspectives on how industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices can apply to the targeted solution, leveraging guidance and expertise from the broader enterprise architecture group as applicable.
Innovation Responsibilities:
Lookout for opportunities to introduce new technologies to support business needs.
Be a driver for POCs to validate technologies.
Who you are:
You are a leader with effective communication skills.
You can make yourself understood and are a good listener.
You build trust, good working relationships and communicate effectively with your colleagues and across functions.
Both reactive and proactive, you work efficiently and flexibly to deliver results.
You are a pragmatist, who can balance commercial considerations without compromising on quality, evaluating the data to inform decision-making and continuous improvement.
Keen eye for changing business needs and provide innovative solutions to drive business growth.
Makes right decisions even under pressure.
You are a team builder - trusting and empowering your team members.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, computer engineering, or equivalent work experience.
Minimum of +10 years of hands-on Enterprise Architecture.
Broad knowledge of infrastructure (I&O), ERPs (SAP), application development, workplace collaboration tools, cloud platforms, upcoming tech platforms.
General understanding of business domains and the processes.
Where you will be:
This is a position based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are proud of our culture of inclusivity and diversity. At our Global Headquarters we have 60+ nationalities working together for our common goals. You will be part of this dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefit highlights include:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
Attractive social benefits package.
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
We look forward to talking to you about a rewarding career! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
9103170